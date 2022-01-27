Atlético San Luis has already talked with Siboldi to be the next DT

Jonathan Collazo

Although they continue to evaluate some options, the sports director of the Athletic San Luis, Íñigo Regueiro, accepted that he already had a “informal” talk with the Uruguayan coach, Robert Dante Siboldi, who has directed Santos, Cruz Azul and Xolos de Tijuana in Liga MX, a team from which he was dismissed last September.

“There was a rapprochement with Robert, we had an informal talk to get to know each other, but as such we continue to evaluate the options that are on the table”, said the manager from Potosí at a press conference this Thursday afternoon.

There he revealed the characteristics of the coach they are looking for, among which he highlighted group management, personality and that his way of playing is the same as the one they are looking for in the club, which until now places the last position of the general table of Clausura 2022, with three consecutive losses.

“Within the analysis and study that we do to have this way of choosing who will be the head of the squad, it is to have a lot of personality, demand, we seek to spread the intensity that we feel we have lost, be an awkward rival. We want a guy with group management, human management, close to the player”, he commented.

Finally, he said that the decision to dismiss Marcelo Méndez of the technical direction was a complicated one, which was taken because the results were not being given, despite the good daily work that the Uruguayan strategist was doing.

“In the end, we made the decision regarding Marcelo and his coaching staff, it was a complicated decision since we are a board of directors present at the training sessions and we saw the work they were doing. The reality is merely because of the results in these first three days and what we carried over from the last tournament. The sports results have not been given”, he finished.

