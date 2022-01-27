Attention, Ecuador, Brazil will play with everything | Columnists | sports

The twenty-two called up by Tite are playing for ownership, some even the honor of being World Cup players. La Tri doesn’t even need to win anymore.

Mathematics is never as frequented in South America as when the last dates of the Qualifiers arrive: millions in various countries do the math and do numbers between the fear of falling by the wayside and the hope of being one of the four or five who go to the World Cup . In this competition, the most tense of all those that exist in football, the day that the rival is bad and the party invites, you have to look for goals, especially in Quito. As never before, the importance of networking is reflected in the table. Beyond Ecuador’s balsamic advantage over Colombia and Peru –6 points–, what gives it real peace of mind is the goal difference: +10, while its seven pursuers have a negative balance: Colombia -1, Peru -5, Chile -1, Uruguay -7 (rare a Uruguayan side with so many goals against, traditionally their strong point; seven of their nine opponents conceded less), Bolivia -8, Paraguay -9, Venezuela -16. La Tri already has that additional point guaranteed, which is usually decisive. An example: it is almost impossible that, in four matches, Uruguay deducts seven points and seventeen goals.

Gustavo Alfaro was right when, after beating Venezuela 1-0, he declared: “The zero in our goal will take us to the World Cup.” He doesn’t even need to win, with one or two of the four tying, he will have achieved the goal. We have been supporting it for a long time: this edition will be defined with fewer points than others. At this point, in the qualifiers for Russia 2018, the fourth had 23 and the fifth 22, now both have 17.

Given the great existing advantage, it would be a catastrophe if Ecuador missed this classification. But it will not happen, this chronicler does not guarantee it but the strength of the group. Alfaro has found the players, he has given them a performance, the team is solid and has plenty of variants, especially behind and in the middle. And between that October 8, 2020 of the beginning in Buenos Aires and today several figures have established themselves such as Hincapié, Félix Torres, Estupiñán, Jhegson Méndez, Moisés Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Michael Estrada.

As Ángel Mena (another who has been a stronghold) thinks, “it would be ideal to qualify for the World Cup by beating Brazil”. Of course, that would represent a finishing touch, crowning on the first night. But a point would also be a precious stone. So much so that it is even possible that with 24 and +10 it will be enough to get the passage to Qatar.

Many may be tempted to believe that Brazil will arrive relaxed because they have already tried on their delegation suit, or because Neymar is not playing. Error, the twenty-two summoned by Tite are playing for ownership, some even the honor of being a World Cup player. A good paradigm is that of Eder Militão. The defender has a stellar present at Real Madrid, he scores goals, he is a physical wonder, but Marquinhos and Thiago Silva are very, very firm back there. He wants a place, these do not loosen an inch. None will commit the folly of playing half machine. The same thing happens in the first row of midfielders where there is room for two and there are five suitors: Casemiro, Fred, Fabinho, Gerson and Bruno Guimarães. And the same up front, where four fight for two places: Gabigol, Vinicius, Gabriel Jesús and Matheus Cunha (he has taken the position from Luis Suárez at Atlético de Madrid in several games). Brazil already got its ticket, these matches will serve Tite to outline the squad that will go to Qatar and the eleven that will start playing. For performance, character and commitment to the Selection. The players know it perfectly. They are the last four official duels and they are of enormous internal importance. Before they fought against their rivals to score points, now they compete with each other to be among the chosen ones.

The same happens with Argentina, Messi will not be there but Scaloni has 30 footballers that he calls in each call. All very even. Of those, only 23 will be in Qatar. And the starters are the ones who will star in the most matches in the World Cup. The one who starts playing, if he does not do it very badly, continues. Because, if there are no suspensions or injuries, on the day of the debut the coach puts the eleven that he likes the most. Therefore, if Chile thinks that Argentina will give away or play to comply with the regulations, they are wrong.

With regard to Chile, it is surely the most difficult for the company. Beyond the severe three-day suspension that its undisputed leader, Arturo Vidal, will have to comply with (a terrible loss), he has a rocky road ahead: Argentina in Calama, Bolivia in La Paz, Brazil as a visitor and Uruguay in Santiago. very hard Against these rivals, they should get at least 8 points out of 12. And it is very possible that Uruguay will reach that last date with the desperation of having to win yes or yes, with which they will give up their lives trying. If Chile gets among the five it will be a feat that will be remembered for decades.

Two coaches will debut on this occasion, and both premieres are of paramount importance. Diego Alonso will take command of Uruguay after 16 years of Óscar Tabárez. It is a total unknown, nobody knows how it can influence. The players were used to Teacher, but his dismissal was a personal decision of the president of the AUF, Ignacio Alonso (as he recognized). Veteran Diego Godín defined today’s match against Paraguay in Asunción: “It’s a final.” If you lose, you’re virtually out. And if he draws, he will be on an artificial respirator.

And another who makes his presentation is José Pékerman, well-known. His prestigious presence comes to alter assumptions. The main assumption is that, because it was last and called Venezuela, with its eternal organizational problems, it was going to lose the remaining four games. But the arrival of José has radically changed the scenario. “The hiring of Pékerman has aroused tremendous emotion among the fans and has revolutionized the atmosphere. No one believed that it could happen –says Miguel Vallenilla, a Venezuelan photojournalist–. Now there is hope that the Vinotinto will fight for a real World Cup quota. Not for Qatar, yes for the next one. However, Pékerman assured that they will fight with maximum effort in these four matches. He has summoned all the best and they have all come, there is a lot of hope”.

And Venezuela will be the judge of three that aspire to a place on the plane: Bolivia, Uruguay and Colombia. Be careful there…! La Vinotinto can bury more than one. (D)