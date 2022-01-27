Awilda Sterling Duprey: Heading to the Whitney Museum Biennale in New York

The Puerto Rican plastic artist, choreographer, dancer and teacher Awilda Sterling Duprey is among the 63 artists who will participate in the next edition of the Whitney Biennial, to be held from April 6 to September 5, 2022 at the Whitney Museum in New York.

Sterling-Duprey, born in San Juan in 1947, is the oldest living artist to date to participate in this prestigious event. Throughout his career, he has stood out as an experimental artist, giving visibility through his work especially to Afro-Caribbean manifestations in dance.

The biennial is entitled “Quiet as It’s Kept”, and has been curated by Whitney curators David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards. This event was scheduled to open in the spring of 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the racial protests in the United States after the murder of George Floyd, delayed its opening.

As a representative of the Puerto Rican talent, apart from Sterling-Duprey, there will be Alia Farid, born in Kuwait, but who currently resides in San Juan.

The new biennial will feature the participation of artists such as Rebecca Belmore, Nayland Blake, Raven Chacon, Tony Cokes, Alex Da Corte, Ellen Gallagher, EJ Hill, Alfredo Jaar, Julie Tolentino, Rick Lowe, Rodney McMillian, Adam Pendleton, Lucy Raven, Guadalupe Rosales and Kandis Williams, among others. The curators said in a press release that they added artists who work outside the United States and others based in border cities between the United States and Mexico; and the United States and Canada, to artistically explore this dynamic.

The youngest artist included is Andrew Roberts, born in Mexico in 1995.

The exhibition highlights the work of deceased artists such as Steve Cannon, Theresa Hak Kyung Cha, NH Pritchard, Jason Rhoades, and Denyse Thomasos.

The first edition of the Whitney Biennial was held in 1932.