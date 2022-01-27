Beats Studio Buds gain iCloud pairing, new volume controls and more after firmware update

Apple yesterday released a new firmware update for the Beats Studio Buds. An update about which we did not have much more information until, after testing it, turns out to bring important news. Now the headphones enjoy, among others, iCloud pairing and new volume controls.

Some Beats that are closer to the AirPods

Until yesterday the Beats Studio Buds were running firmware 9M6599, now, after its update, we jump to 10M359. An update that, as with those of the AirPods, is usually favored by loading the headphone case with them inside near our iPhone or iPad.

Although at first we did not even know if this version would have visible new features, it turns out that Apple has decided to implement several improvements. After the update we can enjoy instant pairing via iCloud. A feature that syncs bluetooth settings data through our iCloud account so that any of our devices can connect to Beats quickly.

Now, when we hold the charging listener open near the iPhone, the battery pop-up appears on the screen, a feature we already know from our AirPods and now comes to the Studio Buds. Lastly, Apple has added a customization option so we can use the “b” button on the headset to turn the volume up or down of reproduction.

As we can see, these are quite interesting changes that provide new features to headphones that could well be marking the future design of the AirPods Pro 2. Much more capable headphones thanks to a firmware update that we surely already have installed in our headphones.