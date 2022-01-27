Belinda or Christian Nodal, who has a bigger FORTUNE?

Belinda Y Christian Nodal They are not only one of the most popular couples today, but they are also one of the richest, because both are two musical stars that have great success, given this, many wonder who has the fortune larger and if they will unite it when they finally reach the altar.

After the singers made their relationship public, the couple was harshly criticized, as many fans believed that they would not last and that she was only taking advantage of the recent popularity she had obtained. Nodal, because it should be remembered that he has only been in the industry for a short time and is much younger than Beli, Well, the actress also started her career from a very young age and is currently 32 years old, while he is barely 23.

Related news

After the beginning of their romance, the couple has been seen in a life full of luxury, as they have boasted luxurious romantic dinners and have even traveled together, but what has drawn the most attention to their wealth is the exclusive engagement ring what’s going on with him Nodal to Belinda, which is valued at three million dollars, which is equivalent to more than 50 million Mexican pesos. Thus, there is the question whether it is possible that Christian Nodal, being younger than his beautiful fiancée, in fewer years of career, be more millionaire than her.

Who has the biggest fortune?

Belinda She began her artistic career when she was a child, so for more than 20 years she has accumulated earnings for her career as an actress, model and singer. According to the site Celebrity Net Worth (CNW), which is responsible for analyzing the wealth of celebrities, Beli would have one fortune which is around 10 million dollars, that is, more than 200 million pesos.

Meanwhile, Christian Nodal rose to fame in 2016 and since then has achieved great success in the music industry, which has led him to make full presentations in the United States and Mexico, so in these six years, according to the Fame Ranker and Popnable sites, they calculate that he has managed to accumulate a fortune around 2.7 million pesos, which is approximately 54 million pesos.

It is so that due to the years in show business and that in addition to music, he has ventured into fashion and even Hollywood cinema, Belinda has a much larger bank account than Christian Nodal, who until now has only left his role as a singer for a few moments to be a reality show coach, as in the case of ‘La Voz México’, which is where he met his fiancée.