Belinda, with rocker style, covers her charms in black

Belinda, in a jacket and studs, models a radical look | Instagram

Belinda appears from a postcard with a different style by wearing a black jacket with studs and with which she covers her silhouette.

The singer Belinda opted for a more rocker style in a snapshot in which she appears alone and without Christian Nodal.

From a postcard on Instagram, the “naturalized mexican“, surprised with a set that gave a rougher air to his image, a black jacket full of studs which covered a blank interior, matching dark-toned pants were the key to Belinda.

The “songwriter” and “pianist” Belinda Peregrín Schüll, appears from a fan page that reads the legend: “Very soon “Bailalo” FT Steve Aoki”, which comes accompanied by various labels.

Belinda, in a jacket and studs, models a radical look. Photo: Capture Instagram



The author of songs like “Boba Niña Nice” among many others, who after her career has been highlighted as the “Latin Pop Princess“, models for the camera with a very unusual beauty look, something that has been the hallmark of the native of Madrid.

In several of the covers for which he has collaborated in national and international editions: Esquire, “Her World”, “Ellements” and “L’ Officiel”, appear among the most recent, the “born on August 15, 1992”, has overflowed all its originality.

The postcard of the “former judge of The Voice” accumulated a total of 63 likes, from an account inspired by the remembered actress of children’s soap operas who debuted at the age of ten in Televisa productions.

“Friends x Forever” (2000), “Adventures in time” (2001) “Accomplices to the rescue” (2002) are some of the projects that will mark the beginning of the “businesswoman“, who in addition to being the image of advertising campaigns, also has his own line for the care of the silhouette.

Currently, she is distinguished among the most popular Instagram celebrities with 14.6 million subscribers, who faithfully follow in the footsteps of the “Fashion Icon”.

The “Christian Nodal’s fiancée”recently launched a set of pieces in which she collaborated closely with the Shein brand, through a parade, the “soloist” presented the garments that are now part of the special collection on the page of the popular Chinese clothing brand .

On different occasions, the actress of “Welcome to Eden” has shown her faithful taste for fashion, the also “model” in important parades has attended the most important catwalks in addition to leading various sessions that cause a euphoria in admirers and users who follow their accounts.