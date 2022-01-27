Between references to Ted Lasso and a possible return of Drew Brees, this is how Sean Payton lived his Saints farewell

Although the head coach revealed that he does not know what lies ahead in his future, he did admit in his farewell conference that an opportunity in the media caught his attention

Sean Payton he said during the press conference offered this Tuesday afternoon in which he announced his departure as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, that he doesn’t like the word “retirement,” and that he can’t rule out a return to directing in the future. But, “my heart is not there, now.”

During a lively but emotional press conference, Payton explained his reasons for leaving the game, but also took the opportunity to reflect on his 16 years with the franchise New Orleans.

Sean Payton said he did not know what awaited him in the future, after saying goodbye to New Orleans. @Saints

“The pennants, they’ve changed,” he said, referring to the nine division titles, one conference title, and one championship. superbowl which he leaves as a legacy for the saints. “There are many more, now.”

Payton He emphasized thanking the people who took him to New Orleans. About the current owner of the SaintsGayle Benson, and her missing husband Tom Benson, said: “Ms. B., you’ve been fantastic, perpetuating everything in his legacy. I know he would be extremely proud and he is extremely proud. He’s not here right now, but he is. So I thank you both for being great owners. And I mean more than just being the owners. I can’t think of a time when the answer was no. It could have been, ‘Well, we tried to do something and we don’t have enough time to remodel.’ been a matter of time, but the answer was never no. Look, that’s easy when [el gerente general] mickey [Loomis] He has the credit card, and I have the wish list.

With respect to Loomis, Payton he described him as a “dear friend”.

“I would say, more important than a friend, or just as important, my general manager, and just as important, the person who gave me this opportunity. He took a risk around a rookie head coach, and you know the average hitting and the challenges for these positions. They’re tough. Every year, we’re reminded of it. I’ve written about it, I’ve talked about it. Look, I had just been interviewed on Green Bay with the disappeared [gerente general de los Packers] ted thompson. Man, I thought I had a great interview. And when I landed here, it was right after [el Huracán] catrina in January, and many of you remember it. And just when I met mickey, I thought, ‘Wow, I like this man. He has a huge challenge ahead of him.’ And I kept looking at my cell phone from that time, waiting for that call with the area code of Green Bay, and I received the message that afternoon, that they had taken another direction. I remember throwing the phone on the pillow… And it’s the best thing that ever happened. Sometimes you have no control over it.

Payton he admitted that the franchise offered him time to unplug and think about his decision.

“I love this about her [la Sra. Benson]. He told me, ‘Stay away for two or three months and come back for training camp, and we’re going to be ready to play?’ I thought, ‘That sounds pretty good, actually.’ I’m glad he told me to spend some time away to think about this, because it’s a big decision and it certainly affects a lot of people,” he said. Payton, with a broken voice, clearly invaded by emotions. “It’s not often that you as a coach get a chance to possibly walk away. It was something that I certainly hadn’t thought about over the years. We coach, coach, coach, and at some point, they ask you to walk away. And As difficult as it is to be fired, it certainly seems easier to thank everyone and move on another way, but this?

One of the moments of good humor came when Payton a big fan of the television character confessed ted lasso.

“It’s time to Mardi Gras, and I’m a big fan of ted lasso. I do have one regret. Sixteen years here, 15 seasons, and I have the best owner in sports. We don’t do biscuits here at New Orleans, but we do King Cake, so where is Mrs. B,” she said, handing one to the Mrs Benson. Payton also brought to all those present at the press conference.

Regarding his future, Payton did not have many certainties to offer.

“I don’t know what’s next,” he said. “Look, I read the reports and I understand. I haven’t talked to anyone from any media about doing television or radio. Maybe that opportunity arises. But, whenever I read something that says I’m in line for that position, I talk to him to my agent, and I ask him, ‘Don [Yee], have you heard something? Because or I don’t know anything’. And it’s OK. I think I’d like to do it, I think I’d be pretty good at it.”

The head coach also revealed that he had a chat with his best player throughout his time with the saints, the quarterback Drew Brees –who retired at the end of the 2020 season–and even had discussions about a possible return to New Orleans.

“I talked to him last night about this decision for the first time, and he was fantastic. And I did call him during the season, and we discussed bringing him back. And we both agreed, based on our lineup against Miami, that it was a good thing that he had stayed [retirado] and didn’t come.”

Payton He also had words of thanks for the media present at his farewell to the saints.

“I do appreciate your work, and I recognize, especially over the last two years, how difficult it’s been … When was the last time you were able to get into a locker room after a game? We kind of miss that, honestly, I I miss him. [Ahora] go to the press conference after the game, and look at a laptop. I appreciate each of you.

On how you would like to be remembered, Payton he replied that it was “too premature for that”.

“Someone who had passion, and someone who cared a lot. Winning, winning is important in that.”