Binance will give away the Anchor Protocol cryptocurrency, created on the Terra blockchain

Binance, one of the largest Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has announced that it will give away, within the Binance Launchpool system, the Anchor Protocol (ANC) cryptocurrency built on the Terra (LUNA) blockchain.

Those interested in receiving the cryptocurrency for free should access the Launchpool page within the “Earn” tab of the Binance platform. There, users need to stake at least one of the three crypto assets that appear in the pool (BUSD, BNB or LUNA).

Once the token is selected for staking, every hour, Binance calculates the user’s reward and distributes the corresponding tokens. To receive the ANC tokens in the system, it is enough to click on the “Claim” button available after staking has started.

In addition, according to Binance, the Launchpool has no quota and at any time the user can redeem the remaining tokens in stake and stop the process of receiving ANC.

At the time of writing, over 3,184,269.5626 BNB have been staked to receive free ANC on Binance, in addition to 1,110,125.7450 LUNA and 238,248,704.1742 BUSD

What is Anchor Protocol?

Anchor Protocol is a decentralized savings protocol that offers low volatility returns on deposits in the Earth stablecoin. The anchor rate is driven by a diversified stream of staking rewards from major PoS blockchains.

The Anchor community believes that a stable and reliable source of income on Anchor has the opportunity to become the benchmark interest rate in cryptocurrencies.

The Anchor protocol defines a money market between a lender, seeking stable income on its stablecoins, and a borrower, seeking to lend stablecoins on salable assets. To lend stablecoins, the borrower locks pegged assets (bAssets) as collateral and lends stablecoins below the LTV index defined by the protocol.

The diversified stream of staking rewards accrued for the collateral pool is converted into stablecoin and then vested in the lender in the form of stablecoin revenue.

Deposited stablecoins are represented by Anchor Terra (aTerra). aTerra tokens are redeemable for the initial deposit along with accrued interest, allowing you to collect interest just by holding it. Anchor is structured to provide depositors with: High and stable return on deposits thanks to bAsset rewards and instant withdrawals by pooling stablecoin deposits

Anchor is an open and decentralized savings protocol, which means any third-party app is free to connect and earn interest with no restrictions. Through Anchor Earn , Anchor.js or EthAnchor , developers can interact with Anchor using just a few lines of code.