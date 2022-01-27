Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: they plummet and they are already talking about a bear market

Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrencies continue to fall in price and the extreme fear of investors is accentuated, according to the fear and greed index, which marks the general sentiment of the crypto market.

The most valuable cryptocurrency, traded under the acronym $BTC accumulates a weekly drop of 12% and is around US$36,700.

It should be remembered that on November 10, 2021, just three months ago, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $69,000 but since then, it has fallen 46%.

On the other hand, Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, according to data from Coinmarketcap, fell 21% and its price is around US$ 2,400.

At the same time as Bitcoin, the digital currency of the Ethereum smart contract network had reached its own all-time high of $4,800. However, he could not hold it and Ether Accumulates a 50% drop.

Other digital assets such as Binance Coin, Cardano, XRP, Solana, Luna, Dogecoin, and Polkadot saw declines ranging between 17% and 33%.

For example, Moon, the token of the Terra blockchain, accumulates a drop of 41% and its price is around US$60, after having reached an all-time high of US$103.

Why do cryptocurrencies keep falling in price?

Bitcoin

According to Tradingview data, The crypto market crash is due to a sell-off that started on January 20 and lasted until the 21 when Bitcoin hit a new low of $36,600..

This behavior created a chain effect that culminated in a Bitcoin correction. Then the entire crypto market caught the bearish trend.

However, despite the price drop, investors expect Bitcoin to reach $40,000 again before the end of this week.

Bear markets?

bear market

When a market experiences a sustained decline over time, investors speak of a bear market and a “bear market”, a period in which prices fall by more than 20%; supply exceeds demand and there is mistrust.

In other words, the crypto market could enter a bear market if the price of digital assets drops by more than 20%.

For example, the two most popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether accumulate a drop of 46% and 50%, respectively .

Therefore, if the decline deepens, the market could definitely enter a bearish period.