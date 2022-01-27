Bitcoin “has clearly been caught in the liquidity storm”, warns an expert

Jurrien Timmer of Fidelity Investments noted that he was surprised when the price of the cryptocurrency plummeted below $40,000.

Jurrien Timmer, director of Global Macro at financial giant Fidelity Investments, assessed the depreciation of bitcoin and the current state of the digital currency market in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“Has been a bad trip for cryptocurrencies“, he claimed the expert. He stressed that he was surprised when the price of bitcoin plunged below $40,000, after falling steadily since last November, registering the all-time high of more than $69,000.

“I thought $40,000 would be rock bottom, based on my demand model and on-chain dynamics (via the idle flow indicator), but here we are at $35,000,” he wrote.

As detailed by Timmer, the digital currency “has been clearly caught in the liquidity storm that is sweeping the more speculative side of the stock market”, where high volatility is currently being observed.

However, he noted that unlike unprofitable tech stocks, bitcoin you can hold your ground because it has “a fundamental foundation that is likely to get stronger over time.” “Now that the liquidity tide is ebbing again, fundamentals should matter more than ever in 2022,” he concluded.

Bitcoin is trading at about $36,500 this Thursday and has a market capitalization of more than $692 billion, according to data from CoinGecko. This Monday, the price of the cryptocurrency fell to $32,900 for the first time since July 2021.

