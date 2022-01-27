Blinken Announces US Provided Written Responses to Russia

Blinken Confirms US Delivers Diplomatic Document to Russia 7:09

(CNN) –– The United States has provided Russia with its written responses aimed at deterring a Moscow invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday.

The answer was delivered in person by the US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country. The written document sought to address concerns that Moscow has publicly stated, Blinken explained. Likewise, the response pointed to areas where the United States has said it sees potential for progress with Russia: arms control, transparency and stability, the official told reporters at the State Department.

Blinken said the US response to Russia “sets out a serious diplomatic path if Russia so chooses.” And he added that he hopes to have a follow-up discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the coming days now that the document has been received in Moscow.

“The document that we have delivered includes the concerns of the United States and our allies and partners about Russia’s actions that undermine security. It also includes a pragmatic and principled assessment of the concerns that Russia has raised, and our own proposals for the areas where we may be able to find common ground,” Blinken said.

Blinken gives few details about document sent to Russia

This is what Putin is looking for with Ukraine and NATO, according to an expert 1:51

Blinken declined to comment on the details that were presented to Moscow. But he said the US response reiterated what the US and NATO have said publicly: that they will uphold NATO’s “open door policy”, rejecting Moscow’s demands that the organization pledge never to admit Ukraine. .

“We make it clear that there are basic principles that we are committed to upholding and upholding. Including Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances,” he added.

“There will be no change,” Blinken said of US and NATO support for the alliance’s open-door policy.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that the United States had consulted closely with allies and partners, including Ukraine, in crafting the response. And at a State Department briefing he noted that “there will be no surprises. There will be no surprises for NATO. There will be no surprises for our European allies. There will be no surprises for our Ukrainian partners.”

insistence on diplomacy

NATO will send its own written response to Moscow. Ukraine also received a copy of the US proposals.

What does Russia require to resolve the crisis with Ukraine? 2:07

The secretary indicated that the US document was shared with Congress and that he would report back to House leaders at a later date.

Blinken also said the United States will not release its document “because we believe that diplomacy has the best chance of succeeding if we provide space for confidential talks.”

“We hope that Russia will have the same opinion and take our proposal seriously,” Blinken said. And he added that “there should be no doubt about our seriousness of purpose when it comes to diplomacy.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it received the response. “Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander V. Grushko received US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan at his request,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.