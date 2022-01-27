Bravos have the most ‘Dear’

‘Juan Gabriel es Bravos’, with that single expression, FC Juárez intends to unite the Juarense community, and for that yesterday they presented their new ‘Divo de Juárez’ commemorative jersey, which will be released on Saturday, February 5 when the border squad receives to the Chivas del Guadalajara in matchday 4 of the Liga MX.

The jersey is a limited edition, it costs 2,099 pesos and is already on sale online, as well as in the official places of the team itself, such as the mobile store.

The launch of this sweater also represents the first time that the ‘Juan Gabriel’ brand has made a commercial alliance with a company, which was achieved with the support of Jeff Jampol, president of JAM Inc., hired by the family to take charge of all the creative aspect of the brand, as well as Guillermo Pous, lawyer and representative of the divo’s family.

The jersey is black with gold trim and lettering, in a mix of colors reminiscent of Juan Gabriel’s first concert in Fine Arts. In addition to the sponsors’ brands and the team’s shield, this jersey features Juan Gabriel’s signature on the chest, on the right sleeve an image of his face and the word ‘Querida’, which is the title of one of the the most successful songs of the divo and on the back, below, you can read his stage name; it is also the theme that will be inspiration for Braves in their games.

“We are very happy to present you today this jersey commemorating the life of none other than Juan Gabriel, the star of Ciudad Juárez,” said Alejandra de la Vega, president of the Board of Directors of FC Juárez, during the presentation that took place carried out through social networks.

De la Vega recalled that Juan Gabriel arrived at this border a few months after he was born in 1950 and here, in this land that adopted him, saw him grow and develop, took the first important steps of his career, in places like Noa Noa and The Cockroach.

“So it is with great pride that today, Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, presents this commemorative jersey in honor of the great Juan Gabriel of Ciudad Juárez. And like him, Bravos also seeks to be this inspiration for our young people, to generate aspirational models for the players, for all those amateur players, yes, from this region, from Juárez, from Chihuahua, but also from all of Mexico, and to know that if you can dream it, you can achieve it”, added De la Vega.

“As you know, Juárez is Juan Gabriel’s home, he loved his city, we love the city, we love the team and being able to do something together was a great pleasure and an honor for us.

“I don’t really have much else to say except thank you,” said Jeff Jampol.

Guillermo Pous stressed that there is no precedent in the soccer league where there has been “such a close bond of someone so important and with such a specific area to be able to link sport, talent, art…”

Juan Gabriel commemorative sweater

Limited edition

For sale now online and physically

Bravos premieres it on February 5 against Chivas

Cost: $2,099 pesos

The motif of the jersey is to unite the Juarense community in a single expression: Juan Gabriel es Bravos

Jersey

In black, with piping, letters and the Bravos shield in gold

On the front at chest height it has the signature of Juan Gabriel

On the back, below, you can read the name of Juan Gabriel

On the right sleeve there is an image of the singer’s face and below the word ‘Dear’, the title of one of his most successful songs.