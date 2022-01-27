Brazil does not release its Madridists

Juninho PaulistaExjugator of Atlético de Madrid and Brazilian team coordinatorit has gone through the microphones of ‘El Larguero’ from Cadena SER to talk about the situation of Brazilian players of Real Madrid (Casemiro, Vinicius, Militao and Rodrygo) That they will go with the Rioca selection in the South American qualifiers.

Liberate players from Madrid if they win the first match: “We are not going to free the players, players have to be with us until the end of the FIFA period, on February 2. What is it is a conversation and it depends on how they play the first game to be able to discuss whether they play or not the second. They’ll be with us until the end. We’re not willing to release them. We can’t set a precedent. We’ve had requests from other clubs. We only have a few days with the players.

Exception: “We can not, it’s not that we do not want, to open an exception when we summon the players and free them from one game to another. In the Tite Management it has never happened. That is not the situation, we understand the situation of the club. Past because of the pandemic. Theoretically did not exist the date of January. It is a situation that forced us to do. “

Request of Madrid.: “We have a very good relationship with the clubs. We always talk cordially. Tite has explained the situation to Ancelotti”.

Talk to the players: “I guess Tite has spoken with them and has left the situation very clear.”

Words with Madrid: “It was in good tone, they understood our situation and I think they have not had problems.”

South America Qualifiers: “The October date has been canceled and we only have one week to prepare for the World Cup. There is only one week for Tite to be with the players and feel how they are doing. The clubs understand that. I also spoke with Leonardo and the English clubs in other Occasions with the same problems. We did it to understand us and that when we can do it we are going to do it. “

Vinicius, starter with Tite: “It is improving each day, it has been like that in Madrid. Now it takes a while playing very well.”

Neymar and Vinicius together in Brazil: “You can play the two together, Vinicius demonstrates its quality in Madrid and is starting to show it in the selection now. Like Coutinho or Paquetá can also play together”.

Cunha: “He’s gaining space, it’s been the case since the Olympic Games he played very well, we always observe the players, he’s at the time of adaptation in Madrid and he’s doing it right.”