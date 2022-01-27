Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend who is not forgiven for anything

The bride and fiancée of patrick mahomes, Brittany Matthews, has been on the lips of many in recent days, particularly social media where criticism has ‘rained’.

After experiencing one of the most impressive postseason games of probably all time last Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Billswhich led to the former advancing to the game for the American Conference title, occurred an off-court issue involving Brittany Matthews.

A video in which Matthews appears celebrating in one of the boxes at Arrowhead Stadium went viralnot because of the shrill cries, ad hoc with the moment that was lived in the enclosure, but because, in the style of the Formula 1 drivers on the podium after finishing a race, he waved a bottle of champagne and began showering the fans below that box.

On the Twitter account of Barstool Sports they even said in the copy of their tweet that “For the good of society it was necessary for the Bengals to win the following week.”

next sunday the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC title, match in which the pass to the superbowl. Nothing more.

The video generated significant backlash for Matthews. to the point that he had to issue a message on his Twitter account about it, the next day.

“I would just like to do what I want without being attacked every week”Matthews said on his Twitter account, in response to the barrage of criticism for pouring champagne on fans in cold temperatures.

One of the responses Matthews received to his message was from a local dry cleaner called Hangers Cleaners, who offered, free of charge, to clean the damaged/stained garment with the champagne Brittany threwwith the condition of showing the ticket and verifying that they attended the game last Sunday.

However, not all people hate Mahomes’s fiancée. The former Secretary of State for the state of Missouri, Jason Kander, to cite an example, criticized the fans who beat Brittanymentioning that she is part of the Kansas City community as well.

“She is raising a family with her high school sweetheart in a city that she and her husband have adopted and invested in. She supports her partner. She celebrates with her neighbors from Kansas City. She is part of our community. If you don’t like her, it’s about you“said the former official on Twitter.

While thanking Kander for his response, Brittany said on her Twitter account that “Hate is too strong a word to say to someone you don’t even know.”

The couple announced the birth of their first child, daughter Sterling, in February 2021.Although there is no set date for their wedding, it is reported that they get married sometime during the offseason.

Matthews and Mahomes have been a couple since high school, when they met in Tyler, Texas.

