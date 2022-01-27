By mid-February the new SURI platform

Facing the new tax cycle, the secretary of the Department of Finance, Francisco Pares Alicea, urged employers to submit the W-2PR information to the agency on or before January 31, while expressing hope that by February 15 the new platform of the Unified Internal Revenue Service (SURI) which, in his opinion, will be more agile and modern.

“Based on the premise that we are $832 million above the projection of collections, I am sure that this will be a tax cycle without excuses, where the Department (of the Treasury) will stand out with all the obligations that it now has of a tax nature and of a fiscal nature”, the official said during a live broadcast on the agency’s Facebook page.

He specified that, to date, more than 700,000 W-2PR notices have been filed, which translates into more than half of the filings that had been received last year to this same date.

“Time is running out for the filing of this form and employers who do not comply could be exposed to sanctions. It is important that you submit these forms for two reasons: so that you can deduct the salary expense in your income tax return and, number two, that you can give the information to the employees and they can file their return and request the different incentives that They’re available”, said Parés Alicea.

He added that in the case of the rest of the information, such as 480.6A, 480.6B and 480.6SP, the withholding agents have until February 28 to file them with the Treasury. Although he indicated that the filings of these informative ones are five times higher than those of previous years, he acknowledged that it is still premature to report a specific number.

As for SURI, he stated that the agency is “in the final stages” to launch the new platform, from which taxpayers will be able to electronically file their income tax return free of charge.

“Anyone can file their return through SURI for free and, in some instances, even be able to give information to certain individuals, so that we can reduce the time of that form. They are going to see a much more modern SURI system, much more ‘user friendly’ and much more effective. We do recognize that there may be a perception that SURI is very effective, but perhaps it needs tax experts to be able to use the platform and we want to gradually change that notion”said the secretary.

He added that taxpayers who do not wish to use SURI may resort to their private return filing provider to complete the process before April 18, the deadline for filing returns.

Tax cycle with incentives

Parés Alicea highlighted that this tax cycle will be marked by multiple incentives for citizens, including the credit for work, the tax credit for dependents, better known as “child tax credit” and the American opportunity credit.

Likewise, in the 2021 return, people will be able to claim the third economic impact payment for the COVID-19 pandemic, in case they did not receive it last year.

Regarding the credit for work, the Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy of the Treasury, Roxanna Santiago Ortiz, explained that the government has $800 million to distribute among those who qualify.

“We are talking about people aged 19 or over who generate income and are single or married. Depending on whether they have zero or more dependents, they will be able to receive from $1,500 to $6,500, which will initially reduce the income tax, but, if they do not have income tax or the contribution is already covered, it will be a refund, which is to be expected in most cases., he detailed.

Santiago Ortiz indicated that the credit for work may be requested on schedule CT of the income tax return, which will be available soon.

He specified that the beneficiaries of this credit could receive a second check in mid-2022, in case the $800 million were not fully consumed in the first round of distribution.

“I anticipate that from the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023, the economic impact of this second round would be manifesting in bank accounts”, indicated Parés Alicea.

Regarding the dependent tax credit, Santiago Ortiz recalled that this incentive will be requested through the 1040PR form, whose processing is in charge of the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“People with zero income are eligible. What the credit looks at, initially, is the dependent. A dependent by definition can be a son, daughter, brother or grandchild, who is provided with more than 50% of the support and who lives with the person., he specified.

The credit for a dependent age zero through five is expected to be $3,600, while the credit for a dependent age six through 17 is expected to be $3,000. “We are talking about a lot of money because (credit) does not depend on generating income,” he stressed.

The credit, however, has income limits. For single people, the income cap is $75,000, while for married people it is $150,000.

Parés assured that the Treasury will support citizens in the process of filing the 1040PR form, but warned that the role of the state government is limited.

“I recognize and anticipate that, in confusion, (people) are going to go to the Department of the Treasury, but there is not much more that the government of Puerto Rico can do after that document is filed. It is up to the IRS to finalize the process and issue the corresponding payment”, limited the secretary.