Canada arrived armored in Honduras for tomorrow’s game in the Concacaf Octagonal

Under strict security measures, the Canadian National Team arrived in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday to face the qualifying match against Honduras tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

The Canadians landed on the runway of the Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport at 4:35 in the afternoon and were not seen by the media or fans who were crowded outside the air terminal.

The North American delegation carried out the same procedure that the United States of Gregg Berhalter did. They got off the plane, went to immigration and right there they left for the two assigned buses, which entered through gate 5 of the area terminal to pick them up inside the enclosure.