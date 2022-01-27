Canada arrived armored in Honduras for tomorrow’s game in the Concacaf Octagonal

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Under strict security measures, the Canadian National Team arrived in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday to face the qualifying match against Honduras tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.
The Canadians landed on the runway of the Ramón Villeda Morales International Airport at 4:35 in the afternoon and were not seen by the media or fans who were crowded outside the air terminal.
The North American delegation carried out the same procedure that the United States of Gregg Berhalter did. They got off the plane, went to immigration and right there they left for the two assigned buses, which entered through gate 5 of the area terminal to pick them up inside the enclosure.
Those of the ‘Maple Leaf’ trained in Fort Lauderdale in the morning, so a training session on the Olympic field is not scheduled for this day. Part of the security scheme of the Canadians did inform that the team will recognize the Metropolitan field to later arrive at the hotel and rest.
Likewise, upon leaving the airport, two motorized buses from the Honduran National Police and two private cars with private security were waiting for the buses that were guarding the leading squad of the Concacaf Octagonal Final.
Canada arrived in Honduras with all its figures except for Alphonso Davies, a Bayern Munich player who, after suffering from COVID, the aftermath has affected him and a heart problem was detected.
This will be Canada’s fifth visit to the Metropolitan Olympic since 2000. Heading to Germany 2006 Honduras tied 1-1 with an agonizing goal by Danilo Turcios; in the process of South Africa the H won 3-1, Brazil 2014 they were overwhelmed 8-1 and on the way to Russia 2018 they succumbed 2-1.