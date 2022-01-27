Chiquis Rivera takes off her robe and wears a sexy white dress for her video “I want to wake up with someone”

The popular bolero popularized by Daniela Romo by Juan Fernando Silvetti Adorno, “I want to wake up with someone” has been recorded again by Chiquis Rivera. To publicize the news, the explosive daughter of Jenni Rivera gave an appetizer of what will be the video clip of this song and in the same she took off her robe and was left with a sexy white dress that highlighted even the slightest curve.

In a very elegant way and at the same time very sexy, Chiquis Rivera unveiled his next project as a solo artist. The video clip of the popular song “I want to wake up with someone”. For that, the singer and winner of the Latin Grammy, a white coat was opened and gave way to an ultra tight white dress. Unlike other times, Chiquis did not show her most precious attributes.

But this is not the only project that is premiering Chiquis Rivera. A few days ago he also released the video of “This is how you dance” with her personal friend Becky G and Thalia. In the same Chiquis Rivera appears in a latex suit with straps and makes it clear that she was not wearing underwear when recording the video clip.

On the other hand, Chiquis Rivera He is enjoying his new mansion in Indio Hills, which they say cost him almost $3 million. Since then she has bragged about organizing her laundry room. We already know that the famous is a fan of cleaning and is always looking for the best products to do it.

After his uncle Juan Rivera gave a press conference precisely for Chiquis Rivera Having made a video in which she clarified her point of view for the audit that Jenni Rivera’s children requested from her mother Jenni Rivera’s company, Chiquis has not given any further statements in this regard. For their part, neither Juan nor Rosie have echoed these news more.

Chiquis Rivera She is preparing for the next projects that she will face in 2022 and one of those could be becoming a mother. On a show with her friend Becky G, Chiquis revealed to him that she would no longer be using any contraceptive method, which could end in the happy news that Chiquis Rivera and her current boyfriend, photographer Emilio Sánchez, will become parents in 2022.

