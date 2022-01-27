CLASICO – They define the rotation of the Cibao Giants for the Caribbean Series

PEDRO G. BRICENO

A good rotation of respectable pitchers and relievers will accompany the Cibao Giants who will carry their devastating offensive as their standard in the Caribbean Series that begins this Friday, the 11th to be held in Dominican territory in its 46-year history.

Already defined is the team that from Friday at 8:00 at night against Mexico will begin the search for its third Caribbean title in a row, after the successes of the Bulls in 2020, in Puerto Rico and the Eagles the year spent in Mazatlan, Mexico.

And while players like Marcell Ozuna and Robinson Canó represent the loudest names in a lineup that is already considered terrifying, the pitching is not far behind with a mix, in the starting pitching between veterans like Raúl Valdés and Yuneski Maya, with young people like Tyler Alexander and Albert Abréu.

The Cubans Valdés and Maya are two “platinum” monticulists, who not only excel in the winter tournament, but also proudly and heartily represent the tricolor insignia in past Caribbean events.

The four mentioned are joined by Lisalverto Bonilla, owner of an acceptable performance with the Licey. In addition, the team that Luis Urueta will command will reinforce his replacement with Luis Felipe Castillo, Jhan Maríñez, Jenrry Mejía, Frank Garcés and Fernando Abad, who will join the already established situational pitching.

the offensive

The pitching will almost certainly find great support in the batting of the Dominican squad, since Ozuna and Canó are joined by an artillery made up of Henry Urrutia, Hanser Alberto, a great hitter in the three stages of winter baseball, José Sirí, with his great game, Kelvin Gutiérrez, Juan Francisco, the historic home run leader in Dominican baseball, Carlos Peguero, as well as Richard Ureña and Gustavo Núñez.

Just as they averaged more than six runs in the final against the Stars, this magnificent performance could continue at Quisqueya Juan Marichal, even though it is not a park for hitters.

Definitive roster of Gigantes del Cibao

Pitchers: Tyler Alexander, Raúl Valdés, Yunesky Maya, Albert Abreu, Reymin Guduan, Fernando Abad, Frank Garces, Juan Minaya, Huascar Brazoban, Jenrry Mejia, Luis Felipe Castillo, Jhan Mariñez, Gabriel Ynoa, Luis Santos and Ryan Kussmaul.

Catchers: Carlos Paulino, Webster Rivas and Wilin Rosario

Infielders: Juan Francisco, Henry Urrutia, Ronald Guzmán, Robinson Cano, Richard Ureña, Hanser Alberto, Kelvin Gutiérrez, Gustavo Núñez and Edwin Espinal.

Outfielders: Marcell Ozuna, José Sirí, Moisés Sierra, Melky Mesa, Jordany Valdespín

Reception today at the Palace

The Dominican team will receive this Thursday, starting at 11 in the morning, the tricolor flag by President Luis Abinader in one of the halls of the National Palace.

Practices at 6:00 p.m.

Likewise, the Giants will be training from 6:00 in the afternoon at the Quisqueya stadium.