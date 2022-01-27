Coffee with the aroma of a woman: where the Colombian telenovela was recorded | Manizales | Hacienda Casablanca | Colombia | Netflix soap operas nnda nnlt | COLOMBIA

“Woman-fragranced coffee” is the new success of Netflix. Since it premiered on the streaming platform on December 29, 2021, the Colombian soap opera has been in the Top 10 of the most watched content in several Latin American countries and also in Spain.

MORE INFORMATION: “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” and other Colombian soap operas that succeeded without mentioning drug trafficking

It is a new version of the homonymous telenovela from 1994 created by Fernando Gaitán. The melodrama stars Laura Londoño and William Levy, along with Carmen Villalobos, Diego Cadavid and Mabel Moreno in the antagonistic roles.

“Woman-fragranced coffee” follows the story of ‘Sebastián Vallejo’ (William Levy) and ‘La Gaviota’ (Laura Londoño), who live a torrid romance, despite belonging to totally different social classes and having ‘Lucía Sanclemente’ (Carmen Villalobos) against them. Much of the plot takes place at Hacienda Casablanca, but does this place exist in real life?

MORE INFORMATION: William Levy, the heartthrob of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” who conquered Jennifer Lopez

Woman-fragranced coffee. (Photo: Netflix)

WHERE WAS “COFFEE WITH THE AROMA OF A WOMAN” RECORDED?

A large part of the scenes in “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” take place at Hacienda Casablanca, a place where ‘La Gaviota’ and ‘Carmenza’, her mother, used to go to pick coffee. This place is also the setting where the protagonist met ‘Sebastián’, her great love.

The hacienda is known in real life by the name of Hacienda Venecia and is open to the public, so fans of “Café con aroma de mujer” will be able to relive the scenes between ‘Sebastián’ and ‘La Gaviota’, in addition to enjoying of its beautiful coffee plantations.

According to its website, the hacienda has been in operation for nearly 100 years, however, over time it went from being just a coffee farm to becoming a hotel that receives all kinds of tourists.

Café con aroma de mujer is a Colombian soap opera produced by Yalile Giordanelli for RCN Television in 2021 (Photo: RCN)

“No matter what travel budget you have and what stage of life you are in, we have the accommodation you are looking for,” Hacienda Venecia says on its website, in order to attract new visitors.

In addition to the main house, where the plot of the telenovela ‘Café con Aroma de Mujer’ is centered, visitors will also be able to sleep in the ‘Coffee Lodge’, in the hostel or in the overlanders’ site.

According to the website, a night in the hostel can range from $35,000 Colombian pesos ($9 dollars) to $110,000 Colombian pesos ($28 dollars); while on the overlanders site the night is around $25,000 Colombian pesos ($6 dollars).

Hacienda Venecia offers tours that show the process that coffee follows from its harvest until it reaches the cup, as well as various workshops related to coffee, rum, and chocolate.

It should be noted that coffee produced there is also sold, it can be purchased with shipping to various parts of Colombia or through Amazon USA.