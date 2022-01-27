Coinbase Expects a ‘Critical’ 2022 for the Crypto Sector By Investing.com



Investing.com – The institutional Coinbase (NASDAQ:) research team has published a report on the growth of the institutional crypto economy in 2021. The report contains information on , and other altcoins, as well as the performance of NFTs, DeFI, Bitcoin ETFs, the Metaverse, and events to expect in 2022.

The crypto asset market has seen significant growth in 2021, especially in relation to DeFI, NFTs and the launch of the first ETF in the United States

2022 is expected to be another critical year in the development of the crypto economy; including the merger of the Ethereum Mainnet with Beacon Chain

The main conclusions of the report are the following:

Bitcoin () reached two important milestones in 2021. In February it surpassed the trillion dollars of market capitalization. Later, in October, it exceeded 400,000 million dollars of realized capitalization.

The approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the first BTC futures ETF on the New York Stock Exchange helped BTC rise early in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Trading volume rose $1 billion on its first day, expanding the scale of exposure to the crypto asset.

Ethereum (ETH) made significant gains against BTC in 2021, with the currency pair hitting all-time highs in early December.

Network saturation and high gas rates on Ethereum have fueled the rapid development of other Layer 1 (L1) blockchains in 2021 along with Layer 2 (L2) scaling solutions.

The metaverse will take time to consolidate, but the move from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 presents long-term opportunities for crypto networks and blockchain technology. The Meta (NASDAQ:) announcement sparked a metaverse cryptocurrency rally fueled by retail and institutional investors.

The total value locked in DeFi protocols has gone from about $17 billion at the beginning of the year to about $250 billion at the end, according to DeFiLlama.

The market capitalization of the largest stablecoin issuers grew by around 435% in 2021, from $28 billion to more than $150 billion, according to our Skew database, as the uses of these assets became more apparent. , especially among crypto natives.

David Duong, Head of Institutional Research at Coinbase, explains: “Cryptocurrencies have come of age among seasoned investors. They are now actively using them to deploy advanced trading strategies developed in established sectors.”

“We are seeing firms looking to benefit from cross-currency arbitrage opportunities, DeFi-focused yield exploitation strategies, and even NFT-specific funds that see the burgeoning market as a scalable trading opportunity.”