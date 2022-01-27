Colombia vs Peru, what happens if Colombia wins, draws or loses? – Colombian Soccer – Sports

There are many emotions that are experienced with the most important football match in the world. The playoffs and the standings become key to qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

On the 15th date Colombia it’s your turn to face Peru. The game will be played on January 28 at 4 pm, at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

Depending on the result of this game, things will change in favor or against the selection.

For the moment, Colombia It is in fourth position, but it could stop being that way after the last whistle of the game.

Peru, meanwhile, is in fifth position with the same number of points as the tricolor. Thus, the sporting event that will take place in Barranquilla could bring quite a few changes in these qualifiers.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

What would happen if Colombia wins the match?

If the Colombia selection wins the game, the team would add 3 points, in total it would be left with 20 and would maintain its current position.

On the other hand, Peru would be out of the qualifying zone in eighth place. However, everything would depend on the other matches in the qualifiers.

What would happen if Colombia tied the match?

It is important to note that for a tie, each team is awarded 1 point that would be added to those it has in the standings.

So, if Colombia draws, it would be left with 18 points and it is possible that it will lose fourth place, this depending on the results of the other games.

What would happen if Colombia lost?

When a team loses, they get no points. So Colombia would be left with 17 points. So, after a loss, it is likely that Colombia will be in eighth position, therefore, it would be out of the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Unless Chile loses to Argentina, Uruguay loses to Paraguay and Bolivia loses to Venezuela.

