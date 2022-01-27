Complaint of gang rape against a woman shakes Uruguay

Do you suffer sexual violence? The Time Out platform can help you 2:50

(CNN Spanish) — The complaint of a woman who claims to have been the victim of a gang rape shakes Uruguay, while generating a debate on the mechanisms of rapid response to this type of situation.

In statements to various local media, the prosecutor for sexual crimes Sylvia Lovesio said that the complaint was received on Sunday morning through a call to a domestic violence complaint line. The incident occurred in the Cordón neighborhood, in Montevideo, where the victim had gone to a nightclub the night before. There she met a man who invited her to the house and when they were together, two more men came and abused her, according to the complaint.

Until now, CNN has not had access to the complaint made by the woman.

Lovesio indicated that three men (one of them a minor) were “placed”, which means that their address was established and that they are available to the Prosecutor’s Office to be summoned at any time. Lovesio explained that they were not arrested because they were not found committing the crime in flagrante delicto, as dictated by the legal system. The prosecutor pointed out that to request preventive detention they must obtain evidence such as the results of the DNA reports.

In an interview with the Del Sol FM radio station, Lovesio considered that the system should be changed in order to obtain evidence more immediately to give the victim a faster response.

“It is good that outrage is generated and I think it is good that this issue is put on the public table, in the sense that people know how our system works. We act with the greatest diligence, but the immediate response that the victim must have , we don’t have it, ”said the prosecutor for sexual crimes.

In statements to local media this Tuesday, President Luis Lacalle Pou described the situation as “disgusting” and “aberrant”. exemplary for these acts that are not typical of the human being, nor are they typical -in this case- of the male gender,” said the president.