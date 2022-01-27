Connecticut Supreme Court rules women-only gym areas violate state anti-discrimination law

Women-only exercise areas in gyms and fitness clubs violate a state law that prohibits discrimination based on gender, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The 6-0 decision authored by Chief Justice Richard Robinson overturned a lower court ruling and an earlier decision by a state human rights official. The case involved two men who complained about women-only exercise areas at two gyms: Edge Fitness Club in Stratford and Club Fitness in Bloomfield.

The case attracted wide interest from a variety of advocacy groups who filed briefs with the court.

Religious groups said separate training areas are important for women whose religious beliefs prevent them from exercising in front of men. Other groups, including GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, said such gender exemptions can have unintended consequences and have been used to discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

Several questions arose. Should women protect themselves from being looked at with the eyes of men who they believe are objectifying them? Do women-only training areas discriminate against men who have to wait in line to wear equipment in the general public area? Should lesbian women be excluded from women-only areas because they might objectify women?

In the ruling, Robinson wrote that there is no implied client gender privacy exception to the prohibition against discrimination based on gender in the state’s Public Accommodations Law. The two gyms that are defendants in the case argued that such an exception existed.

The state law exempts restrooms, sleeping areas and locker rooms from gender discrimination laws, but does not specifically mention female-only training areas.

“A reading of (the law) to imply a gendered privacy exception, while presumably to benefit women, could also negatively affect women’s rights in a different way,” Robinson wrote. “Such an exception could be invoked to exclude women based on men’s privacy interests and could justify discrimination against transgender people because some clients, ‘due to modesty, find it uncomfortable’ to be around such people.”

Robinson wrote that the legislature is best equipped to determine where specifically to limit anti-discrimination protections, saying it is a public policy issue.

A message was left seeking comment for an Edge Fitness attorney.

Mario Borelli, an attorney for Club Fitness, said he was disappointed with the court’s ruling. He said that it was too early to say whether there will be an appeal to the federal court system.

“The court’s decision pointed to the legislature for the headquarters to make a decision on these types of spaces,” he said.

The two companies argued that gyms, unlike other places like public pools and beaches, are male-dominated places where women-only areas are needed.