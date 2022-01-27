Covington gives reasons for two fights after Jorge Masvidal

Getty Jorge Masvidal & Colby Covington

Colby Covington, the number one ranked welterweight in the UFC, appeared on the live weigh-in of UFC 270 on January 21, 2022. And during it, “Chaos” shared two possible fights that will be at the top of his game. list if he beats Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022.

Covington’s dream is to become an undisputed UFC world champion. So it’s no surprise that Covington said during the telecast that he wants a trilogy fight with welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” and Chaos have fought twice with Usman coming out on top twice. He finished Covington via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 in December 2019 and beat him by unanimous decision in November 2021 at UFC 268.

Their second fight in New York City was especially close and Covington still maintains that he won the fight. And if he defeats his rival “Gamebred” at UFC 272, he will campaign for another chance with Usman.

“It puts me back in line to have another fight with Usman,” Covington said via MMA Junkie. “People saw in Madison Square Garden and in New York City what happened in that fight. I easily won three rounds. I think I won four rounds. The only round that he clearly won was the second. I won the first, the third, the fourth and the fifth, for people to see. They want that fight again.

“There is no one on his level who can compete with him like me, so this fight needs to happen again. There has to be a trilogy because he hasn’t shown that he is the better fighter. He hasn’t proven that he is the best welterweight in the world, and there is still unfinished business there. So I think after finishing Jorge Masvidal on March 5, he puts me back in line to get my title shot.”

Now, of course, Masvidal has a chance to derail his foe’s dream. If Masvidal beats Covington, it will likely be a long way for Chaos to return to Usman, considering he has already lost twice to The Nigerian Nightmare.

A loss to Masvidal, who is ranked No. 6 at 170 pounds, would spell disaster for Covington, and he must avoid it at all costs.

Covington wants to fight Dustin Poirier if he doesn’t fight Usman

If Chaos beats Masvidal but the UFC doesn’t give him his third shot at gold, he’ll settle for fighting Dustin Poirier, the No. 2-ranked lightweight. Poirier and Covington are former teammates and have an immense amount of bad blood.

“I think the Louisiana swamp trash is ‘Dustin Sorier,'” Covington said. “That is a fight that needs to happen after this. That’s another personal grudge match. We have a long history of training together. I used to talk shit saying it was on sight. I was going to talk to the owner of the American Top Team, and I was crying in his feelings to this billionaire, ‘Oh, Colby is so bad.’ He said some mean things about me in the media. throw it out Do something. Don’t let him train in our gym.” So that fight has to happen.

“He told the media that it is in sight. I’m holding people accountable for all this fake news they’re saying in the media.”

