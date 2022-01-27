Crypto winter: why the prices of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies were frozen

Bitcoin and Ether, the two main cryptocurrencies in the crypto market, lost 46% and 50% of their value, respectivelyafter hitting all-time highs that thrilled the global crypto community.

The resounding fall of all cryptocurrencies worries investors since it marks the beginning of a downtrend.

The Fear and Greed Index analyzes the general sentiment of the market and today points out that investors feel “extreme fear”.

In this context, digital asset experts are already talking about a bearish period that would last all winter in the United States; and punctually, that it would end on March 20.

This season of negative returns – and winter – is called “crypto winter”.

Other analysts, the most negative, call this bearish cycle “bear market” (in Spanish, translates to ‘bear market’) which refers to a period in which prices fall by more than 20%; supply exceeds demand and there is mistrust.

What is a “crypto winter”? It is a bearish season in which all cryptocurrencies fall in price.

“The good thing is that During crypto winters the best entrepreneurs build the best companies. This is the time to refocus on solving real problems instead of pumping tokens.”says David Marcus, former head of crypto at Meta (formerly Facebook).

In other words, Marcus points out the importance of the crypto community on a global scale continuing to develop projects on the blockchain, such as decentralized finance protocols and new digital financial services so that the ecosystem continues to scale and gain value over time.

Why did cryptocurrencies fall in price?

Bitcoin

According to data from Tradingview, the crypto market crash is due to a sell-off that began on January 20 and lasted until the 21 when Bitcoin hit a new low of $36,600.

This behavior created a chain effect that culminated in a Bitcoin correction. Then the entire crypto market caught the bearish trend.

However, despite the price drop, investors expect Bitcoin to reach $40,000 again before the end of this week.