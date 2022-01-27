David Ortiz becomes the fourth Dominican to arrive in Cooperstown

The Dominican managed to seal his name in immortality after a productive 20-year career in the Major Leagues

¡The wait is over for “Big Papi”! In his first year as eligible on the ballot at Hall of Fame, the powerful designated hitter and first baseman for minnesota twins Y Boston Red Sox has received the call to immortality and officially becomes a member of cooperstown.

With 77.9 percent of the votes cast by the authorized press, David Ortiz got his ticket to immortality and becomes just the fourth Dominican to do so, joining John Marichal (1983), Peter Martinez (2015) and Vladimir Guerrero (2018).

Further, Ortiz He is the second Dominican position player to achieve immortality, as well as the second to enter cooperstown in his first appearance on the ballot, following in the footsteps of his former teammate, Peter Martinez.

Considered one of the best designated hitters in history, he had 10 invitations to the Stars game and seven awards silver bat in his carrer. He ended his 20-year tenure at Big leagues with a batting average of .286, along with an OPS of .931, 2,472 hits of which 541 were home runs and 632 were doubles, 1,768 RBIs, while he scored 1,419 times.

He won three championships World Series together to the Red Sox, among which is the most remembered in the history of the team in 2004, when he was a fundamental part in breaking the call “curse of the baby”, which spanned 84 seasons in which the team did not win a “Fall Classic”, despite arriving four times (1945, 1967, 1975 and 1986).

David He is remembered for his postseason exploits, especially during 2004, where he was the propellant of the only comeback in the history of MLB that has been carried out after being under three games to nil against new york yankees and of course, for his numbers during 2013, where he won the award for Most valuable Player of the World Series.