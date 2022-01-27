Dembélé wants to stay! Enlightening talk of his agents with Xavi

Moussa Sissoko and Marco Lichsteiner, Ousmane Dembélé’s agents, met this Monday afternoon with Xavi Hernández to transmit to the FC Barcelona coach the firm will of the French winger to continue linked to the Catalan entity for the next season, as well What your desire to renew your contract, which expires on June 30, 2022. This as reported by the newspaper ‘Sport’.

Always based on information from the aforementioned media outlet, both representatives of Dembélé let the Egarense coach know that his player is committed to the azulgrana project and he is proud to be a FC Barcelona player, so he wants to continue helping the team to meet its sporting goals. They stressed that his commitment is indisputable, that he is 100% committed to Barça.

In fact, this message had already been previously transmitted by Ousmane himself to the coach of the Barça first team a few days ago, but on this occasion they wanted to be the agents who met face to face with the coach to clarify their position regarding their intention to remain in the culé entity beyond June, the expiration date of their contract .

This meeting represents a significant turn in the negotiations, because until now it had always seemed that Dembélé’s agents were in favor of removing him from the club. However, in this meeting with Xavi, Sissoko and Marco Lichsteiner made it clear to him that the French winger’s will is to follow and that he was just working to carry out this idea.

Barcelona reaction

The reaction of the Barça club was immediate. Hours later, the entity’s managers contacted Moussa Sissoko and Marco Lichsteiner to ask them to find a way to unblock this operation that is so stuck. Both agents plan to stay in Barcelona until they find a solution that is satisfactory to both parties.

Undoubtedly, the movement carried out by the two agents represents an important turn in the negotiations of the ‘Dembélé case’. Due to the path that the talks had taken, the Barça club was waiting for his departure to release salary mass and bring in Álvaro Morata, but this change offered by the agents opens the door to the continuity of Ousmane. Now it remains to wait to see if a final agreement is reached for both parties just five days after the end of the winter market.