Did you get COVID at work? You May Be Entitled to Compensation in NY – NBC New York (47)

The New York State Workers’ Compensation Board has launched new online educational opportunities to help workers who believe they have contracted COVID-19 due to exposure on the job, especially those with ongoing, long-term symptoms.

The agency will provide information through a series of webinars on workers’ rights when it comes to filing a workers’ compensation claim and the cash and/or medical benefits they may qualify for.

“Nearly two years have passed since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in our state, and many hard-working New Yorkers continue to experience prolonged symptoms of COVID-19 that are negatively impacting their health, well-being, and ability to provide for themselves and their families.” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“Those still suffering from the lasting effects of this horrible virus deserve to understand their rights and have access to assistance filing workers’ compensation claims. By launching these new online resources, we can ensure that those who had to work despite the risk can get both the proper medical treatment and lost wage benefits they deserve.”

People with a work-related injury or illness have two years from the date they were injured or became ill to file a workers’ compensation claim. That means the deadline is approaching for workers who contracted COVID-19 due to their employment in the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

Workers’ compensation benefits on an established claim include lifetime medical care for treatment of the work-related injury or illness.

Even workers who have had a favorable outcome after COVID-19 can file a claim to protect their future rights to these medical benefits, should they be needed. Workers should know that while not all claims will be accepted, there is no risk or harm in filing a claim, even if it ends up being denied.

The free webinars, open to the public, will take place on the following dates:

February 23, 2022, from noon to 1 pm

March 9, 2022, from noon to 1 pm

April 13, 2022, from noon to 1 pm

It is not necessary to register in advance. New Yorkers can join the sessions through the links above, which will also be accessible through the Board’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at wcb.ny.gov/covid-19.

“We on the Board are proud to help hard-working New Yorkers who deserve all the benefits they are entitled to as they recover from the work-related complications of COVID-19 and endure any ongoing effects,” said Clarissa M. Rodríguez, president of the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board.

“We want to make sure everyone knows their rights so they can receive the lost wage benefits and health care they need now and in the future,” he added.

While the online sessions are geared toward workers who have missed time from work, have ongoing medical issues, and/or fall into the category of “long-haul carriers,” the state said the information is relevant to anyone who believes who may have contracted COVID-19 due to exposure at work.

Information about the webinars, along with new fact sheets and other resources on COVID-19 for workers, employers and insurers, is available on the Board’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage.

In addition, information and assistance in filing a COVID-19 claim is available by calling the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board at (877) 632-4996.

Injured or ill workers are encouraged to report to the Board if they encounter resistance or obstacles in obtaining information about the claims process or if they are discouraged from filing a claim.

Workers can email AdvInjWkr@wcb.ny.gov for help.