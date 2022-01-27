Discover the penthouse in New York that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are trying to sell

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been together for 22 years

Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are trying again to sell their Upper West Side penthouse, New York.

The couple listed this property on the real estate market a year ago but its cost at the time, from $21.5 million dollars, did not attract any interested. Now the property is being offered again for $19.5 million..

The attic is located on the top floor of the renowned Kenilworth building Dating back to 1908, its location is privileged and offers residence owners a great view of Central Park.

The property it has four bedrooms, 5.5 baths, hall, kitchen, living room, dining room, laundry, office and other luxuries that stand out for their design of high ceilings and large windows that let in all the light from outside.

The main room has a sitting room and a private bathroom/ Capture: Sotheby’s

According to the technical sheet, the main room is quite spacious with a side view of Central ParkIt has a living room, a marble bathroom and two large dressing rooms.

The kitchen has white cabinets and high-end Wolf brand appliances.

All the decoration of the attic could be considered quite stately, there are not too many modern elements but that does not take away the luxuries.

The penthouse is located on the top floor of the renowned building/ Capture: Sotheby’s

