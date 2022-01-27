Does Adamari López return to TELENOVELAS? This is how ‘Today’ responds to the program that she hosts

In recent days, much has been said about some changes and layoffs within the popular television Telemundo.

One of the news that has stood out the most is the alleged departure of two important hosts of “today“who would dedicate themselves to other projects.

According to journalists from “Gossip No Like“, Adamari Lopez and Chiquibaby they would leave the host of the morning show.

Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain assured that the Puerto Rican rI would graduate to soap operas as a villainafter leaving the driving.

“Adamari López leaves. Where are they going to put it? In telenovelas, playing villain roles, which I feel suits her very well, not with the image that she thinks she shows, but with the image that she really has, ”said Elisa.

Given this, the journalist Mandy Fridmann investigated these rumors and approached the actress’s publicists, Latin Icons, to confirm or deny the information.

IG @hoydia

“We have not received any notification about. Please contact Telemundo ”, was what they replied.

Likewise, he contacted Telemundo, who told him: “Regarding your query, there is nothing like that. Everything remains the same”.

While for Chiquibaby, the journalists declared that it is still unknown where he would go, but he would already be running a pilot.

Another of the programs that would undergo changes would be “Red Hot“, of which only one of the drivers who is, would be in front.

amv