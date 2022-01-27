Does Christian Nodal cancel the WEDDING? Belinda’s mother-in-law would beg the singer to get away from her son

Although everything seemed like a rosy life for Belinda and Christian Nodalit seems that there is someone close to them who does not want them to be together.

Is about Silvia Cristina Nodal, the singer’s mother, who had previously shown great joy at the news of the commitment from both.

Now, it seems that things have changed according to what Pickle Originalhe said on the show “Excuse me“, where he assured that the mother wants Beli stay away from your child.

“The mother of this little boy, Nodal, told Belinda ‘look, daughter, You shouldn’t hang out with my son. In the first place, he is very young, he has a long way to go in his career. He has already excelled, but he still lacks a career like the greats, he has a long way to go,'” Origel said.

Likewise, the journalist assured that the singer’s mother suggested to the “princess of Latin pop” that she look for someone older.

Another of the issues for which Mrs. Nodal does not agree with the relationship is because of the large amount of money the musician spends in the interpreter of “Light without gravity”.

“Because she makes him spend a fortune the boy, and the mother says: ‘well, he’s going to leave us penniless’, that’s what the lady says. That’s what they told me. I don’t know, nor do I know the boy either,” Pepillo clarified.

For her part, Martha Figueroa, another of the show’s hosts, stated that the singer turned down a big contract to participate in concerts 2000’s Pop Toursince he preferred to be with Nodal.

“It is assumed that the one they were going to present as the star, as the spearhead was Belinda because they said: ‘if Belinda goes to the concerts we are going to be filled and we found out that they gave her the most expensive contract in the history of Bobo Producciones and that he did not accept”, he expressed.

