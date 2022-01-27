Does Christian Nodal cancel the WEDDING? Belinda’s mother-in-law would beg the singer to get away from her son

Admin 32 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 23 Views

Although everything seemed like a rosy life for Belinda and Christian Nodalit seems that there is someone close to them who does not want them to be together.

Is about Silvia Cristina Nodal, the singer’s mother, who had previously shown great joy at the news of the commitment from both.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The changes in the royal family that Prince Charles plans when he becomes king

Prince Charles of England and his wife Camila Parker-Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall (EFE) Royal experts …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved