Dollar today Colombia: exchange rate and Colombian peso for this Wednesday, January 26 | US Dollar to Colombian Peso | TRM | TDEX | NNDC | ECONOMY

The dollar price in Colombia it was trading lower in the session on Wednesday, amid greater aversion to risky assets as a result of the tension between Russia and Ukraine, which translated into a new advance of the dollar in global markets.

The exchange rate was quoted at 3,962.21 Colombian pesos per dollar, a level lower by 0.14% than that of the previous day, according to data from the agency Bloomberg.

For its part, the benchmark index of the Colombian stock market, the MSCI COLCAP, rose 0.35% to 1,527.48 points yesterday.

The dollar touched a two-week high on Tuesday, as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine propelled investors towards safe-haven currencies, while awaiting the outcome of this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

However, as the session progressed, the greenback moderated its advance, which, added to opportunity purchases, allowed the region’s currencies and stock markets to rebound.

In 2021, the US dollar has reached a maximum of 4,033.25 Colombian pesos, while its lowest level has been 3,412.80.

