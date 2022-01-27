Domínguez expelled, will not be against Peru and Paraguay

The goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez had a match to forget, this January 27, 2021, when Ecuador received Brazil. Photo: Patricio Terán / EL COMERCIO

the archer Alexander Dominguez He had a game to forget, this January 27, 2021, when Ecuador received Brazil. The goalkeeper missed the visitors’ goal and was sent off before the first quarter of an hour.

It was a bad start for the athlete, who in two actions made two serious mistakes. After five minutes, a bad start of his during a center, allowed Casemiro scored the goal for the Brazilians.

In the second action in which he intervened, he was expelled, with a direct red card. The player raised his leg and hit him in the neck Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, who arrived patrolled by Piero Hincapié and Félix Torres.

For a straight red card, players must serve a two-game suspension. With this, the player will miss matches against Peru and Paraguay, for dates 16 and 17 of the qualifiers.

