Donald Trump’s family warns of a ‘fraud’ after discovering a cryptocurrency with his last name

The family of donald trump is complaining on social media about the existence of a cryptocurrency who “profits” with his surname.

“Fraud alert,” Eric Trump tweeted Monday morning, noting on behalf of his family that they have just learned of a cryptocurrency who is not affiliated with his father, donald trump

“Legal action will be taken,” added the eldest son of the former president.

A fraud?

Although the family Trump just found out about its namesake coin, according to the FAQ from trumpcoin, It exists since February 2016.

“Our community will use trumpcoin as a global fundraising and support tool for patriots who have been forgotten during this pivotal time,” added the self-described “non-profit volunteers” behind the coin further down the FAQ page.

The anonymous group behind trumpcoin has never claimed to be affiliated with the family or brand trump, Although people in the community trumpcoin “They are excited” about the tweet from the former president’s son, hoping it will bring more attention to the coin that is currently valued at about 29 cents on the dollar, growing nearly 20% over the past few hours.

The family trump, despite this, it does support the cryptocurrencies. Former US first lady Melania Trump is auctioning off a famous white hat she wore in 2018, a watercolor and an NFT digital work, specifying that she will only accept the Solana cryptocurrency as payment.

We recommend METADATA, RPP’s technology podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world. To hear it better, #StayHome.