Dulce María is compared to Lyn May | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Dulce María is one of the most recognized artists in the country, thanks to her long career as an actress and singer., where thanks to his participation in the telenovela “Rebelde”, he achieved international fame.

Currently the actress is enjoying her stage as a mother, since the arrival of her daughter Emily, the result of the marriage she has with Paco Álvarez, with whom she has been together for more than 5 years.

A few hours ago the exRBD “scared” to his fans with a video he posted on his Instagram account in which he appears with his face completely “transformed” but this to create awareness with the public.

In the recording, Dulce appeared with a filter from the application that she used to make her mouth look bigger and have some modifications to her face, which many assured that she needed absolutely nothing to look good.

From the creators of “be yourself and accept yourself as you are” The most important thing is to accept ourselves as we are, so natural” he wrote in the publication.

The singer also sent a message of reflection to her fans, so that they do not believe in everything they see on social networks, especially for those people who usually promote natural beauty, but do not practice it.

In the publication, he received hundreds of comments from users: “I loved it”, “now if you look like Ninel Conde”, “Dulce María in Lyn May”, “I was scared”, “I love that you are natural”, are some of the comments that can be read.

Some of the users even hinted that the Mexican artist with that filter resembled the renowned veddete, Lyn May who many years ago had a problem during an aesthetic process.

Dulce María revealed who her first love was

Although the actress is usually very reserved with her personal life, a couple of weeks ago she revealed that her first love was the “YouTuber” Daniel Habif, when they were both part of the musical “Kids”.

“It was my first love, we lasted about five years… I was eleven and it was my first kiss, but it wasn’t just the kiss, it was a very beautiful love, it was a very childish love, very innocent. Yes, we lasted a long time, we were together until we were 16 years old, “he told the actress.