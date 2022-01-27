Dulce María looks unrecognizable after applying botox and her fans go crazy

Dulce María, singer and actress known for being part of the group “RBD”, gave a lot to talk about after appearing on social networks with her face “transformed” because of botox. What did netizens say about it? Here we tell you.

Last Tuesday afternoon, the famous 36-year-old shared through her Instagram account a video that left more than one with their mouths open; in it, he is seen showing off the “arrangements” that he made on his face.

It was a clip in which he shows a very different face from the one the public is used to, with multiple changes, among which the increase in lips and cheekbones stands out.

But nevertheless, Dulce María has not undergone any surgical or beauty procedure and, on the contrary, resorted to using a filter to joke with her followers about cosmetic surgeries.

“From the creators of ‘be yourself and accept yourself as you are’. The most important thing is to accept ourselves as we are, so natural, “wrote the famous interpreter of songs like” Save me “and” 5 minutes “, with the humor that characterizes her among her followers.

This publication caused a furor among his fans, who did not hesitate to let him know through thousands of likes and comments. Among them, the applause and compliments stood out for “being one of the few artists who have remained natural”.

