Dustin Pedroia fires Manny Ramirez for using steroids

The former player of the Boston Red Sox, Dustin Pedroria, gave his opinion on the players who have used steroids but especially about his former teammate Manny Ramirez.

Pedroia was an admirable player all the time thanks to his dedication and everything he did on the field, in addition, he reached the best level of baseball breaking many barriers with his short height. Dustin never tested positive for steroids and injuries took him out of baseball.

However, he does have something to say about steroid use and Manny Ramirez, who is not in the hall of fame for the same reason:

“Manny Ramírez is one of a kind, but you know, there are rules. That’s how I see it, I look at my own situation, I played as a guy of 1.75 m and 70 kilos, I’m having a great career and a sweep ruins it for me, and instead of taking something that helps me in my health to have one more career Long story short, I chose not to, because I value the game and I want to play it the right way, to set an example for my kids. But you know, everyone has their way of seeing things. I am nobody to judge him.” Pedroia said

Notably, some players get caught using steroids when trying to get out of an injury and with banned substances they have more energy to keep working at full steam.