Egan Bernal; The cyclist’s father talks about his state of health-Cycling-Sports

German Bernal, father of the Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, He gave a part of tranquility about the health of his son, who suffered a serious accident last Monday, on a road in Gachancipá (Cundinamarca).

Egan suffered “fractured vertebrae, a fractured right femur, a fractured right patella, chest trauma, a punctured lung, and several fractured ribs due to the heavy impact,” according to a statement from his team.

(Also read: Egan Bernal continues to do well: new medical part about his health)

Egan Bernal’s father’s report on his health

In a conversation with EL TIEMPO, by telephone, the cyclist’s father said that Egan has evolved well, after undergoing two surgeries, one to correct the fracture of the femur and patella, and the other, to combat spinal problems related to the accident.

It may interest you: (The message of support from the Colombian National Team to Egan Bernal)

“I’ve seen him a little better,” he said, in a slow voice, at the beginning of the talk that lasted a short time.

“I have exchanged a few words with him, because he speaks little,” said Egan’s father, who is still in recovery at the Sabana Clinic.

Germán Bernal sounds calm and points out that the news they have received from the doctors in the last few hours has reassured them.

“In the midst of everything, we have been calm because his health is better than the previous days,” he said.

Egan’s father’s phrase adds to the optimism of Flor Marina Bernal, his mother, who, earlier, manifested himself in an Instagram story in which he showed images of the cyclist’s childhood.

“My happiness could be compared to what I felt 25 years ago because I felt that my son was born again,” he wrote.

What the most recent medical part said

According to the most recent medical report from the Sabana University Clinic, “The treatment plan has focused on pain management and taking new diagnostic control images, which confirm the excellent result of spinal surgery. . On the other hand, the lungs have responded adequately, ”says the communication from the medical center.

(In other news: Egan Bernal: ‘I feel like he was born again’)

“Likewise, we have started nutritional support together with the intervention of our rehabilitation service,” the document adds.

SPORTS