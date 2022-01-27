El Alfa and other urban, among the nominees for Lo Nuestro

They were announced nominees for the 34th edition of Lo Nuestro Awardwhich will take place on Thursday, February 24 and will be broadcast live on Univision… And there are several Dominicans.
The exponents urban areas El Alfa and La Ross María are among the Dominicans nominees this tuesday to Lo Nuestro Award 2022, on a list that also includes Natti Natasha, Romeo Santos, Aventura, Anthony Santos, Lenny Santos, Prince Royce, Juan Luis Guerra, Milly Quezada, Dj Adoni, Chimbala and Yendri.
Ross María and Yendri are as female revelation and El Alfa as male.
At a general level, the Colombians Camilo and J Balvin, and the Mexican Christian Nodal, with 10 nominations each, will be presented as the top favorites at the gala Lo Nuestro Awardto be held in Miami.
The chain that gives these awards to Latin music since 1989 indicated that album of the year award It could be for Camilo’s latest hit, “Mis Manos,” for J Balvin’s “Jose,” or for Bad Bunny and his “The Last Tour of the World.”
Also appearing in this category are “Between sea and palm trees (Live)”, by Juan Luis Guerra and the 4.40; “This life is very beautiful”, by Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga; “kg0516”, by Karol G; “Legends”, by Carlos Rivera, “Mexicana enamored”, by Ángela Aguilar; “Utopia live from Metlife Stadium”, by Romeo Santos, and “Vamos bien”, by Caliber 50.
Below is a complete list of nominees.
Artist Lo Nuestro Award of the year
Angela Aguilar
bad bunny
Camilo
Christian Nodal
J Balvin Firm Group
Carol G
Maluma
Raww Alexander
Sebastian Yatra
Album of the year
‘The Last Tour Of The World’ – Bad Bunny
‘Between Sea and Palm Trees’ (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
‘Jose’ – J Balvin
‘KG0516’ – Karol G
‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera
‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar
‘My Hands’ – Camilo
‘Utopia Live From Metlife Stadium’ – Romeo Santos
‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50
Song of the Year
‘Bichota’ – Karol G
‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
‘Pepas’ – Farruko
‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis
‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro
‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo
‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Female Revelation Artist
Angela Aguilar
Helen Rose
Evaluate Montaner
kali uchis
The Ross Mary
Majo Aguilar
Mary Becerra
TheChange
VF7
Yendry
Male Revelation Artist
Blessd
Boza
Duki
the alpha
Ghost
pheid
Khea
The Two Carnal
Santa Fe Klan
Tiago PZK
+ Remix Of The Year
‘911’ (Remix) – Sech & Jhay Cortez
‘Yesterday My Ex Called Me’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
‘Fiel’ (Remix) – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA Ft. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers
‘La Tóxica’ (Remix) – Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers Ft. Jay Wheeler & Tempo
‘Travesuras’ (Remix) – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel & Flow La Movie
+ Crossover Collaboration of the Year
‘From the Sea’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia
‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiesto & Karol G
‘Girl Like Me’ (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors
‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
‘Kesi’ – Camilo & Shawn Mendes
The Perfect Mix Of The Year
‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal
‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
‘With The Missing You Make Me’ – Reik & Grupo Firme
‘Cumbia To The People’ – Guaynna & The Blue Angels
‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
‘I Passed’ – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko
‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny
DJ of the Year
sharpen it 888
deorro
DJ Adoni
DJ Cornetto
DJ Luian
DJ Nelson
IAmChinese
Mariana Bo
Toy Selectah
Victor Cardenas
Solo Artist of the Year – Pop
Camilo
Charles Rivera
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Mon Laferte
Ricardo Montaner
Ricky Martin
Rosalia
Sebastian Yatra
Selena Gomez
Song Of The Year – Pop
‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
‘You Are My Religion’ – Maná & Joy
‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
‘I Tried Everything’ – Reik & Jessie Reyez
‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
‘I’ve Always Been Here’ – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)
‘So In Love’ – CNCO
‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis
‘A Kiss In Madrid’ – Tini & Alejandro Sanz
‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo
Collaboration Of The Year – Pop
‘Dance With Me’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
‘Perfect’ – Reik & Maluma
‘Empty’ – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro
+ Song Of The Year – Urban Pop
‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
‘La Toxica’ – Farruko
‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra
‘Sober’ – Maluma
‘All of You’ – Rauw Alejandro
+ Song Of The Year – Urban Pop/Dance
‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G
‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
‘La Mama De La Mama’ (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom
‘Mambo’ – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz
‘Pepas’ – Farruko
Song Of The Year – Pop Ballad
‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
‘You Would Have Gone Sooner’ – Reik
‘I’ll fly’ – Nella & Pedro Capó
Group or Duo of the Year – Pop
CNCO
Mau and Ricky
Morat
21st floor
Reik
Album Of The Year – Pop
‘Deja Vu’ – CNCO
‘Desamorphosis’ – Thalia
‘Love In The Times Of Perreo’ – 21st Floor
‘Last Night’s Playlist’ – Tommy Torres
‘The Most Beautiful’ – Ednita Nazario
‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera
‘My Hands’ – Camilo
‘Revelation’ – Selena Gomez
‘Rifresh’ – Mau and Ricky
‘Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons)’ – Kali Uchis
Male Artist of the Year – Urban
bad bunny
daddy yankee
Farruko
J Balvin
Jay Cortez
Justin Quiles
Mike Towers
Ozuna
Raww Alexander
Wisin
Female Artist of the Year – Urban
Anitta
Becky G
Cazzu
Emily
Farina
Carol G
Mary Becerra
Mariah Angelique
Natti Natasha
Nicky Nicole
Song Of The Year – Urban
‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna
‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
‘Bichota’ – Karol G
‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
‘The Note’ – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers
‘Crazy’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion and Lennox
‘Pepas’ – Farruko
‘Problem’ – Daddy Yankee
‘Your Poison’ – J Balvin
Collaboration Of The Year – Urban
‘AM Remix’ – Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
‘Love In A Coma’ – Manuel Turizo & Maluma
‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
‘Tell me where’ – Cazzu & Justin Quiles
‘Fulanito’ – Becky G & El Alfa
‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna
‘Last night’ – Bad Bunny & Rosalía
‘Location’ – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin
‘My Girl’ – Wisin, The Legendaries & Myke Towers
‘Homeland and Life’ – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky
Album Of The Year – Urban
‘The Last Tour Of The Year’ – Bad Bunny
‘Jose’- J Balvin
‘KG0516’ – Karol G
‘La 167’ – Farruko
‘The Last Promise’ – Justin Quiles
‘The Favorites 2.5’ – Archangel
‘The Legendaries 001’ – The Legendaries
‘Nattivity’ – Natti Natasha
‘Timelezz’ – Jhay Cortez
‘Vice Versa’ – Rauw Alejandro
Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican
Adrian Chaparro
Alexander Fernandez
Alfredo Olivas
Angela Aguilar
Carin Leon
Christian Nodal
Ghost
Gerardo Ortiz
Joss Favela
Lenin Ramirez
Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50
‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
‘As If I Were Cake’ – Rene Camacho’s Rene Camacho’s Overwhelming Band El Limón
‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar
‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro
‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
‘I’m Going Up and With Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Collaboration Of The Year – Regional Mexican
‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera MX & Christian Nodal
‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
‘The Student’ – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe
Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican
50 caliber
MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
Firm Group
The Two Carnal
The Sebastianes Band
Norteño Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
‘I never knew how to love you’ – Untouchable
‘I Would Choose You Again’ – Caliber 50
‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Band Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
‘As If I Were Cake’ – The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho
‘The Toxic’ – Grupo Firme & Carin León
‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro
‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
‘Voy Pa’ Arriba y Con Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Mariachi/Ranchera Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
‘Here Below’ – Christian Nodal
‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
‘No Longer Insists Heart’ – Vicente Fernández
‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
‘Your Lover’ – Yeison Jimenez
Sierreña Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
‘Arrieros Somos’ – Los de Chiwas Group
‘Denver Ruleteamos’ – Javier Rosas and His Heavy Artillery & Los Minis De Caborca
‘The Owl’ – Luis R. Conriquez
‘I found you’ – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link
‘I already found out’ – Chayín Rubio
Cumbia Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
‘With you’ – Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey & Johana Rodríguez
‘Cumbia to the People’ – Guaynaa & Los Angeles Azules
‘Call me’ – Raymix
‘Mi Trokita Cumbia’ – Obzesion
‘Solitude’ – Santa Fe Klan
Album Of The Year – Regional Mexican
‘At My 80’s’ – Vicente Fernandez
‘Posters’ – The Phantom
‘From Home, In Concert and Dusted Songs’ – Intocable
‘The Drunkard’ – The Two Carnal
‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
‘Today I Lose You’ – Kikin and Los Astros
‘Arriving at the Ranch’ – Joss Favela
‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar
‘We Have Fun Achieving The Impossible’ – Grupo Firme
‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50
Artist of the Year – Tropical
Carlos Vives
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
India
Luis Figueroa
Mark Anthony
Milly Quezada
Olga Tanon
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Victor Manuelle
Song Of The Year – Tropical
‘Baby’ – Camilo & The Alpha
‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
‘How to Forget’ – Olga Tañón and Jay Wheeler
‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
‘God Willed It That Way’ – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
‘Until Today’s Sun’ – Luis Figueroa
‘Lottery’ – Prince Royce
‘I have a God’ – Silvestre Dangond
‘An Eternal Love’ – Marc Anthony
‘The Two Victims’ – Víctor Manuelle & La India
Collaboration Of The Year – Tropical
‘Find me’ – Kany García & Carlos Vives
‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
‘I See It and I Don’t Believe It’ – Willy García & Gilberto Santa Rosa
‘Mr. Judge’ – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
‘The Two Victims’ – Víctor Manuelle & La India