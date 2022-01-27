Elon Musk confirms that Cybertruck, Tesla’s electric truck, will not arrive in 2022

File photo. | Credit: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The community that was waiting for the Cybertruck already feared an imminent delay in the production of Tesla’s electric truck, because although at first it had been said that production would begin at the end of 2022, the company’s website had withdrawn at the end of last year any number referring to that date.

Although it was not clear, now Musk himself has confirmed it, the production of the vehicle announced in 2019 will start “hopefully next year.”

The announcement was made by the CEO of Tesla through a call with his investors, in which he argued that “If we introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle production would decrease”, he also added that “We will not present new vehicle models this year” for so the start of production of the Roadster, the company’s electric sports car, is also ruled out, as is the Tesla Semi, the truck that the company had proposed.

When asked about the reasons other than battery production, Musk argued that the price and what people are willing to pay for the technology that the car incorporates is one of his main problems “How do we make the Cybertruck affordable?” manifested.

It should be noted that after its announcement, the initial price of the vehicle was about 39,900 dollars; however, Tesla also removed any reference to that price in 2020.

According to the specialized media The Verge, Musk was also asked on the call about the $25,000 electric car, to which he replied that “We are not currently working on a $25,000 car”, ruling out for the moment the low-cost vehicle that Tesla has been promising for a few years. “At some point we will. We have enough on our plate right now. Too frankly”, affirmed the tycoon.

Despite the delay, it is still available through the website to reserve a Cybertruck for a price of 100 dollars, a vehicle that has not only been delayed but has already undergone some changes since its official announcement, for example, the addition of a single fairly large windshield wiper.

Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

In his social networks, Elon Musk commented that he was driving the brand’s latest prototype, but has not made any other important announcements, for example, of a tentative date for the true start of production of the Cybertruck.

Tesla vulnerable: a German teenager remotely hacked more than 25 cars from Elon Musk’s firm

On Monday, a German teenager named David Colombo blogged explaining how he was able to remotely hack into cars through security bugs in TeslaMate, a popular open source logging tool that tracks anything from Tesla power consumption to location history, as reported by the news portal Business Insider.

The young man had first disclosed news of the vulnerability on Twitter in early January, but waited to fully detail the issue until the bugs were fixed, the post said.

Colombo said he was able to remotely access multiple Tesla functions, including unlocking doors and windows, and starting keyless drives. The teen also claimed he could turn on the stereo or honk the horn, as well as see the location of the car and whether the driver was present. However, he stated that he does not believe it is possible to move the vehicle remotely.

The teen said he first became aware of the vulnerability in a Tesla in October and was able to contact the owner. It found more than 20 more vulnerable Teslas in January, but had difficulty contacting the owners.

In his efforts to alert Tesla owners to the problem, Colombo also found a flaw in the automaker’s software for its digital key that allowed him to learn the Tesla owner’s email address.

After privately reporting the problems to TeslaMate, as well as the Tesla security team, the third-party tool pushed a software fix and the Tesla security team revoked all tokens affected access and notified the owners.

