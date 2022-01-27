Elon Musk reveals what could become a higher priority for Tesla than electric cars

The billionaire envisions that the company could use the Tesla Bot in its own production facilities.

The intelligent humanoid robot Tesla is working on could become an even more important product for the tech giant than electric cars themselves, company CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday, reports Bloomberg.

This was stated by the American businessman of South African origin during the presentation of Tesla’s quarterly and annual income reports. He anticipated that androids equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) could be of great help in coping with labor shortages.

Initially, the company would use the Tesla Bot — internally dubbed “Optimus” among employees — in its own factories, for example, to move components around the production line, Musk explained.

“The foundation of the economy is labor. So what if you didn’t even have a labor force deficit? I’m not even sure what an economy means at that point. That’s what Optimus is all about,” he said.

Tesla’s humanoid robot, equipped with artificial intelligence and designed to perform common repetitive tasks, was unveiled in August 2021. It is expected to be available later this year.

