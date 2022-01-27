[En vivo] Selection of Ecuador 0-1 Brazil | Date 15 | South American Qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Soccer | sports

In the absence of four dates, he is third with 23 points, six more than Colombia, fourth in the table.

Ecuador will receive Brazil this Thursday, without Neymar, with the fixed idea of ​​taking away the undefeated record at the height of Quito (2,850 meters above sea level) and if it is possible to leave everything ready to celebrate on Friday in style.

“I would like to qualify in a big way, I would like to beat Brazil,” said the coach of Ecuador, the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro.

The Tricolor’s chances of qualifying (third in the pre-world championship) are very high. In the absence of four dates, he is third with 23 points, six more than Colombia, fourth in the table. The first two quotas were obtained by Brazil and Argentina, both without defeats.

South America has four direct tickets to Qatar and the fifth will play a playoff with a team from Asia.

But of course Brazil is never an easy nut to crack: they have won 11 games in the tie and the other two they drew 0-0 with Argentina and Colombia.

The five-time world champion, who almost has to finish as leader of the South American tie, must prove himself once again without his star Neymar. (D)

Channels to watch LIVE

Ecuador: The Soccer Channel (application and website) on YouTube, Movistar Play and TV Cable.

Schedules to see LIVE: Ecuador vs. Brazil

1:00 p.m. in Tijuana and Los Angeles

3:00 p.m. in Austin (Texas) and Mexico City

16:00 in Ecuador, Brazil, Peru, Miami and New York

18:00 in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil

21:00 in England and Portugal

22:00 in Spain, France, Italy and Germany