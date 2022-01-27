Ethereum bulls aim to turn the $2,800 level into support before announcing a trend reversal

Forecasts heralding the start of a protracted bear market may have been premature as prices appear to be in recovery mode on Jan 26 following the signal from the US Federal Reserve that interest rates will remain close to 0% for the time being.

After the Fed announcement, prices across the cryptocurrency market began to rise with Bitcoin (BTC) up 4.11% and making a strong push to $39,000. This sparked a wave of momentum that helped lift most of the tokens in the market, but at time of writing, the price of BTC has pulled back to the $37,000 zone.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the leading smart contract platform, Ethereum (ETH) also responded positively to the surge in bullish sentiment as its price rose 8.11% on the 24-hour chart to hit a daily high of $2,723.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s a look at what various analysts in the market are saying about Ethereum’s price action and where the top altcoin could be headed in the near term.

Ether had a “nice 12% bounce” from recent lows

Cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘CryptoAmsterdam’ provided a short-term analysis of Ether’s price action, publishing the chart below outlining a possible path the price of Ether could take in the near future.

ETH/USDT 1-hour chart. Source: Twitter

After pointing out the “nice 12% rebound” in the price of Ether “since the change”, CryptoAmsterdam warned that “they wouldn’t chase the green here.”

CryptoAmsterdam said:

“We will look for a possible short-term bias change if we break back below the lower timeframe and break that small trend line.”

A bottom pattern on the Ether chart

Options trader and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘John Wick’ offered more information on the state of Ether, who public the following chart which highlights the formation of a bottom pattern on the Ether chart.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: Twitter

wick said:

“Ethereum shows the same bottom pattern trying to break out of the resistance zone. Needs to see more BTC upside to break out.”

Ether bulls need to reclaim support at $2,850

Cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘TheCryptoCactus’ shared a final analysis on the key levels to monitor progress, and posted the following chart outlining a key support and resistance zone, as well as an area of ​​large accumulation.

ETH/USD 2-day chart. Source: Twitter

According to TheCryptoCactus, those who were “longing to bottom out” are in a good position to “easy hedge” at these levels, but the trader cautioned that what is needed next is “get a valid support/resistance change of $2,850.”

TheCryptoCactus said:

“Personally, I would prefer to wait until we turn $3,000 back into support and then just take a huge position.”

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.734 trillion and the dominance ratio of Bitcoin is 41.5%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

