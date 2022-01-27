Fallen Officers Seeked to Improve Relations Between the NYPD and the Community – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Jason Rivera was no stranger to tensions between New York City police officers and some of the communities they police. Growing up in a Dominican neighborhood in Manhattan, he had seen it up close, like when his brother was pulled out of a cab and frisked for no apparent reason.

Wilbert Mora also knew this from his youth in East Harlem and spent his college years thinking of ways to bridge the gap.

Both sought to be catalysts for change when they became police officers. Both were fatally wounded last Friday by a gunman who ambushed them while they were responding to a call about a family dispute at a Harlem apartment.

Rivera’s casket, draped in a green, white and blue NYPD flag, was carried to St. Patrick’s Cathedral Thursday for his wake. Cardinal Timothy Dolan will preside at his funeral Mass there on Friday.

A line of hundreds of mourners, many wearing uniforms and insignia, stood in rows of barricades outside, waiting in sub-zero temperatures to pay their respects. Two officials from the Dominican consulate unfurled the flag of their country, in tribute to the heritage of the officers.

JoAnn Pappert drove an hour from Queens. Although she never met Rivera, she said she felt compelled to be there because of what she had heard about her police approach.

“What I had in mind was something beautiful. It was kind of peaceful. He wanted to bring the community together with the police department that, you know, has been struggling,” Pappert said. “I was deeply moved by the sight of him.”

Rivera, 22, had been a police officer for just a year. Mora, 27, was in his fourth year in office. His wake and funeral mass were planned for next week, also at the Roman Catholic cathedral.

They move the body of agent Wilbert Mora who died on Tuesday days after being injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic violence call. His partner also died in that shooting. Carlos Zapata gives us the latest.

Friends have been remembering the officers as caring and dedicated. Mora, a gentle giant with a strong physique and a warm heart, and Rivera, a doting newlywed who FaceTimed his wife from his locker.

Marisa Caraballo, a former neighbor of the Rivera family in the heavily Dominican Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan, said her mother objected when he told her he wanted to be a police officer. She said it was dangerous, but Rivera insisted and her mother relented.

“She said, ‘Okay. I support you,’” Caraballo said.

Stephanie McGraw, founder of the domestic violence group We All Really Matter, said she met Mora during her frequent visits to the police station where she worked.

“He was from the neighborhood,” McGraw said. “He understood the importance of taking on this very crucial and important role as a police officer, not only to make a difference, but also to bring more men and women of color to the NYPD.”

Carlos Zapata reports.

Hundreds of officers and dozens of residents attended a vigil for the slain officers Wednesday night.

“Officer Rivera and Officer Mora made a decision that they wanted to be part of the solution,” said the Rev. Ronald Sullivan. “We don’t believe the narrative that the community and the police are on different teams.”

In an essay describing why he became a police officer, Rivera recalled the injustice of being pulled over in a taxi and seeing officers frisk his brother.

“My perspective on the police and the way they practice really bothered me,” Rivera wrote. But he said he became interested in becoming a police officer himself because he saw the department “pushing hard” to improve relations with the community.

Rivera and Mora were part of the new generation of NYPD officers, a generation that increasingly reflects the diversity of the city.

When they were young, they saw the end of “broken windows” policing that treated petty crime as a gateway to major crime. They saw the court-ordered reduction in officers’ use of the tactic of routinely stopping youths and searching them for weapons.

Vigils continue to be held in front of NYPD Precinct 32.

Today’s NYPD is 45% white, 30% Hispanic, and almost 10% Asian. Black New Yorkers, who make up nearly a quarter of the city’s population, make up just 15% of its police force. The city’s new police commissioner, Keechant Sewell, is the first woman and the third black person to lead the department.

Before joining the department, Mora studied at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where she impressed Professor Irina Zakirova with sharp questions and a keen interest in finding ways to build bridges between the police and the neighborhoods they serve.

“He was so sure of becoming a police officer, a good police officer,” Zakirova said.

After it became clear that Mora would not survive the shooting, his family had his organs donated, in accordance with his wishes. Mora helped save five people with her heart, liver, kidneys, and pancreas.

Rivera’s wife, Dominique Rivera, posted on Instagram that she and her husband had been childhood friends. She shared a message that he wrote to her on her school days saying that he loved her and wanted to marry her.

Officer Mora, 27, clung to life in the final days following the shooting in Harlem.

After their wedding last October, Dominique wrote that Rivera was her “soulmate, best friend and lover from now until the end of time.”

“But now your soul will spend the rest of my days with me, through me, right next to me,” Dominique wrote over a photo of her husband’s police locker. “I love you until the end of time.”