Federal court dismisses Raphy Pina’s lawsuit against Don Omar | Federal

The 11th Circuit of Appeals in the state of Florida dismissed a second amended lawsuit for defamation filed by producer Rafael Pina Nieves, better known as Raphy Pina, against singer William Omar Landrón, artistically called Don Omar.

Judge Carlos López, in a sentence issued last Monday, January 24, ordered Pina Nieves to pay the fees and costs of Don Omar’s lawyers during the process.







The lawsuit would have been filed at the beginning of last year for alleged defamation of Don Omar to Pina, when the latter was facing a case for bank fraud.







On April 1, Pina will be sentenced after being found guilty on December 22, by a federal jury, on charges of possession of firearms, having had a previous conviction. He exposes himself to a sentence of 20 years in prison. Both Pina Nieves and his legal defense assured that they will appeal the determination in this case.

Currently, the music producer is under house arrest and electronically shackled, and he hopes that his defense will begin to put together the appeal arguments that they will present before the First Circuit of Boston.







Recently, it was revealed that Federal authorities were investigating money laundering in the Raphy Pina case.