Federal court dismisses Raphy Pina’s lawsuit against Don Omar | Federal

Admin 21 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 12 Views

The 11th Circuit of Appeals in the state of Florida dismissed a second amended lawsuit for defamation filed by producer Rafael Pina Nieves, better known as Raphy Pina, against singer William Omar Landrón, artistically called Don Omar.

Judge Carlos López, in a sentence issued last Monday, January 24, ordered Pina Nieves to pay the fees and costs of Don Omar’s lawyers during the process.



Feds Investigating Money Laundering in Raphy Pina Case

The lawsuit would have been filed at the beginning of last year for alleged defamation of Don Omar to Pina, when the latter was facing a case for bank fraud.



The Federal Prosecutor's Office reveals the photos of the "hidden room" in a Raphy Pina house

On April 1, Pina will be sentenced after being found guilty on December 22, by a federal jury, on charges of possession of firearms, having had a previous conviction. He exposes himself to a sentence of 20 years in prison. Both Pina Nieves and his legal defense assured that they will appeal the determination in this case.

Currently, the music producer is under house arrest and electronically shackled, and he hopes that his defense will begin to put together the appeal arguments that they will present before the First Circuit of Boston.



Raphy Pina:

Recently, it was revealed that Federal authorities were investigating money laundering in the Raphy Pina case.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Mámá de Christian Nodal does not want Belinda as her son’s girlfriend, assured Pepillo Origel | Famous

Belinda and Christian Nodal they confirmed their romance in August 2020 and since then their …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved