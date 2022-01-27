“Find yourself a bigger one”: Christian Nodal’s mother would have asked Belinda to stay away from her son | News from Mexico

CITY OF MEXICO.- One of the celebrity couples that are usually the center of attention is Belinda and Christian Nodal, who there are always some rumorsbe it separation, wedding, infidelities and in this case a family conflict involving the singer’s mother.

During a broadcast of the “Con Permiso” program, the host Juan José “Pepillo” Origel revealed that apparently the courtship is facing strong conflicts after the mother-in-law of the Spanish asked her to get away from her son.

As the television host explained, Cristy Nodal asked Belinda to end her relationship with her son for believe that he was too young for her and that he hoped that his career would grow even more, as he believed that their relationship could stop his successes.

The mother of this little boy, Nodal, told Belinda, ‘Look, daughter, you shouldn’t hang out with my son. In the first place, he is very young, he has a long way to go in his career. He has already excelled, but he is still lacking for a career like the greats. He is missing a lot,” Origel expressed.

In addition, Pepillo added that the Sonoran singer’s mother also she would have asked her daughter-in-law that it was better if she looked for someone older that she, with the intention of moving away from the interpreter of “Pa’ forgetme about her”.

Finally, the host of the program assured that another of the problems that the couple faces in their relationship is that, allegedly, Belinda makes Christian Nodal spend more than he should, and that it is another reason why the mother-in-law of the actress prefers that they end their commitment to prevent him from “breaking it”.

“Because this one makes the boy spend a fortune and the mother says: ‘well, they’re going to leave us without a peso,’ that’s what the lady said. That’s what they told me. I don’t know, nor do I know the little boy either,” concluded Juan José Origel.