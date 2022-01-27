Fire in New York: at least 17 people die, including 8 minors, in the deadliest fire in the city in 30 years

Drafting

9 January 2022 Updated 10 January 2022

Some 200 firefighters were mobilized to deal with the incident.

At least 17 people died this Sunday in New York due to a fire in an apartment building located in the Bronx.

The victims include eight children, according to authorities. The accident became deadliest in the city in 30 years.

At first there was talk of 19 fatalities, but the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, confirmed Monday that there were 17.

The incident also caused 32 people to be taken to hospitals in critical condition, Mayor Eric Adams said.

Meanwhile, the fire commissioner, Daniel Nigro, indicated that the smoke from the fire was “unprecedented”.

17 people died and 32 were taken to a hospital.

The incident occurs days after a fire claimed the lives of 12 people in Philadelphia, including eight minors.

Sunday’s fire started between the second and third floors around 11:00 local time (1600 GMT), authorities said.

About 200 firefighters were dispatched to control the flames, which may have been started by a portable heater, according to CNN.

Commissioner Nigro maintained that only two floors caught fire, but the smoke spread throughout the building, after the door of the apartment where it started was left open.

“Rescuers found victims on the stairs of each floor and pulled them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said.

The local fire marshal said the smoke was unprecedented.

Neighbors watched the rescue operation through their windows.

George King, a resident of the area, told the AFP news agency that people were asking for help through the windows.

“I saw the smoke, a lot of people were panicking. You could see nobody wanted to jump off the building,” he said.

A total of 63 people suffered injuries, including 32 who were taken to hospital. 13 of them are in critical condition, Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to the mayor, told the AP news agency.

“The impact of this fire will bring a level of pain and despair to our city,” Adams told reporters.

“The numbers are horrible,” he said.