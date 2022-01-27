Fire in New York: at least 17 people die, including 8 minors, in the deadliest fire in the city in 30 years

At least 17 people died this Sunday in New York due to a fire in an apartment building located in the Bronx.

The victims include eight children, according to authorities. The accident became deadliest in the city in 30 years.

At first there was talk of 19 fatalities, but the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, confirmed Monday that there were 17.

The incident also caused 32 people to be taken to hospitals in critical condition, Mayor Eric Adams said.

