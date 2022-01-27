Focus on the pitch and not on the microphone

For Sergio Lugo, like for many in the Mexican soccer environment, there are unanswered questions about tactical work and strategic of Chivas of Guadalajara, then consider that the helmsman Marcelo Leaño He is not entirely focused on his work because he has observed him more concerned about his statements than about the operation of the Guadalajara cadre.

If someone knows too well the entrails of the Sacred Flock is Lugo, who played for many years in the Guadalajara club, Therefore, before passing any judgment on the present of the team, he wished him to get out of the bad moment and I managed to be the protagonist of Mexican soccer again as it happened in the time that touched him wear the most important shirt of Mexican soccer.

In this sense, he explained his impressions of Leaño’s work: “Hopefully Míchel Leaño does well, for the institution, for the fans and the team speaks more on the field, because people look for that, a leading team, a winner that gives more satisfaction to your hobby Y Michel has to concentrate more on the court side than on the microphone.

“I think Chivas has not found a clear tactical idea, has confused the position of some players, specific case of Roberto Alvarado, who all his life has played on the wings or as a midfielder inside and that is his best position because it is very difficult for him to play you as a 9 and a half or a 10, because his characteristics are not to make the team play ”, Lugo abounded in an interview for Grupo Reforma’s Cancha.

Lugo is surprised that Jesús Angulo and Brizuela are not starters in Chivas

He is also the former auxiliary of Victor Manuel Vucetich He questioned the reasons why the “Canelo” Angulo and “Rabbit” Brizuela are not indisputable in the starting 11 of Guadalajara so far from Closing Tournament 2022: “I find it strange that he doesn’t play Angle, which Vucetich took advantage of, Precisely in Alvarado’s opinion and not because of his talent, but because of his virtues, that he knows how to keep the ball, that he has a goal and makes you play with others”.

“Another strange thing is that one of the most profitable players in the last four years, like the “Bunny” Brizuela, who is the best tactically. They have an uncertain beginning, but it is not bad to have four points out of nine, they are not bad, he is in a position to improve, he has very good things. Michel has a very good squad to exploit it better”, Sergio Lugo concluded.