For a poorly done manicure! Grettell Valdez reveals the reason why her finger was CUT OFF

The actress Grettell Valdez has been very close to her fans lately through the social networkssince it keeps them up to date on the amputation process of a part of his finger and how he has felt during the process.

Amputation was to avoid possible cancer

Grettell disclosed that he contracted a virus and to prevent it from advancing further, the specialists told him that they would have to amputate the affected part, because it was carcinogenic.

Related news

Since then, the messages of support have not been long in coming, since his followers have shown him their affection and the best vibes so that everything went well in his intervention.

Grettell shares her process

After this surgical process, Grettell shared a video on Youtubethis January 25, in which he explained the entire process, in order to avoid rumors or misinformation about what happened.

“They cut three quarters of my nail and the entire digital part, that is, I no longer have the complete footprint… they removed the entire back,” explained the actress with a bit of humor.

This is the second time that Grettell Valdez undergoes this procedure to completely eradicate the virus.

The virus came from a manicure

Grettell Valdez explained that the virus appeared in the form of wartwhich he contracted when they performed a manicure with unclean instruments five years ago.

“I want to suggest that every time you go to a place to do something, take your things, check that they are sterilized, don’t take risks, please, a nonsense ended in all this, imagine,” he commented.

He said that, although the blemish appeared years ago, at first he did not pay much attention to it: “A friend passed me the contact of his dermatologist, she does a biopsy because she had already treated me previously and it came out carcinogenic… I was very scared!” , externalized

Follow the USA Herald in Google newsGo ahead CLICK HERE.