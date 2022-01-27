For a poorly done manicure! Grettell Valdez reveals the reason why her finger was CUT OFF

1 hour ago

The actress Grettell Valdez has been very close to her fans lately through the social networkssince it keeps them up to date on the amputation process of a part of his finger and how he has felt during the process.

Amputation was to avoid possible cancer

Grettell disclosed that he contracted a virus and to prevent it from advancing further, the specialists told him that they would have to amputate the affected part, because it was carcinogenic.

