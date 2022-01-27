“For you to enjoy”: Toni Costa falls in love with sexy dance

Tony Costa turn on social networks and she falls in love with her fans with a sexy dance which invited his followers to practice it too. The Spaniard provoked hundreds of comments praising his daring hip movements.

After being constantly involved in controversies, since the separation from his ex, Adamari Lopezuntil the “inappropriate” kiss he gave his daughter Alaïa, Toni Costa does not stop giving what to talk about. This time, the comments were more positive, flattering his physique and how young he remains.

With a video published on his official Instagram account, the Spaniard fell in love with his thousands of followers with a sexy dance in which he appears accompanied by the Zumba dancers, Daniel and Nicolás García. With a white shirt and worn jeans, Toni Costa showed his best hip movements.

“One more choreo with the brothers so that they continue to enjoy and enjoy. Are you encouraged to learn it, record it and upload it? ”, Toni invited his followers.

The publication in less than 24 hours reached almost 50 thousand “likes” and the comments section was filled with messages such as: “Every day you are better”, “What a nice move, Toni.” Y “Nothing old. You are gorgeous and you have nothing to envy to young people”.

See here the daring dance of Toni Costa: